No One Expected What Happened at Banco De España With King Felipe and Queen Letizia

At Banco de España, great anticipation has been caused by what happened with Felipe and Letizia: the exhibition of their portraits. This very morning the kings were the first to see the great work done by photographer Annie Leibovitz. The presentation has captured the public's attention for the portraits, which mix the modernity and tradition of Felipe and Letizia.

What no one expected is that the public is eager to visit Their Majesties' new portraits at Banco de España. Reservations have skyrocketed and the entity has had to extend the exhibition time until May 31.

Banco de España's Surprise Over What Happened with Felipe and Letizia

Today, Wednesday, February 26, Felipe and Letizia went to Banco de España to visit their new portraits. The portraits of the Spanish monarchs are part of a broader collection that celebrates the history of the entire royal family. On this occasion, it was photographer Annie Leibovitz who was in charge of immortalizing Their Majesties.

The result couldn't have been better, as she has managed to mix the modernity and tradition that Felipe and Letizia represent. What no one expected is that the exhibition of the portraits by Banco de España would generate so much anticipation and be a success.

So much so that, initially, March 29 was set as the deadline to visit it. However, given the numerous reservations that have been made to see the exhibition, Banco de España has decided to extend it. Thus, those who wish to see Felipe and Letizia through Annie Leibovitz's lens will have until May 31.

The exhibition of the portraits is part of the presentation of The Tyranny of Cronos. Felipe and Letizia had the opportunity today to walk through the halls of Banco de España and enjoy the works displayed on its walls. The works of the kings have been the first to be done in photography, which has contributed to increasing their interest and admiration.

Reactions to Felipe and Letizia's Portraits Paid for by Banco de España

137,000 euros is what it cost Banco de España to immortalize Felipe and Letizia. Annie Leibovitz's photography, known for her distinctive style, brings a fresh air to the representation of royalty. Her portraits capture not only the appearance but also the essence of those portrayed.

Her work has caused a myriad of opinions that have been most varied. Some advocate for a more classic and formal style, while others applaud the modernization of the Spanish monarchy.

"It looks like a mix of Hollywood stars, supermodels, and royalty from another era," published the German media Bunte. Here in Spain, the final result of Letizia's portrait was questioned, which for some was very far from her role as queen.

Be that as it may, the truth is that it has been a complete success for Banco de España and the visitor numbers confirm it. Everyone wants to see in person the famous portraits of Felipe and Letizia that will become part of our country's history.

Those who wish to visit the exhibition only need to access the website and acquire a ticket. It is free, so anyone interested can enjoy the great gallery displayed at Banco de España by reserving a ticket in advance. The exhibition will be extended until May 31 and can be visited from Tuesday to Saturday.