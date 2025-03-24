No One Demanded the News That Kiko Hernández Has Given About Álvaro Muñoz Escassi

Kiko Hernández has commented on Ni que fuéramos about Álvaro Muñoz Escassi's participation in Supervivientes. The collaborator, without hiding his indignation, explained that Lara Dibildos's ex has not and will not bring any excitement to the Telecinco reality show. "You can't expect anything from a person who doesn't give of themselves," stated Fran Antón's husband emphatically.

Hernández, to justify his words, recalled Escassi's participation in the 2009 edition of the same contest. Back then, the rider had a dramatic fall that led to his immediate evacuation from the island. According to the panelist, this was the only television moment Escassi provided at that time, which is why he now predicts what will happen with him in the coming weeks.

Escassi, during his first adventure in the reality show, was 34 years old. The time he spent in Supervivientes, although he didn't have any romance, he focused solely on the challenges and coexistence. A total of 56 days as a contestant were interrupted by a sprain after which he ended up in a cast.

Kiko Hernández Warns About What Happens with Álvaro Muñoz Escassi in Supervivientes

As Kiko Hernández recalled during one of the adventure days, Escassi suffered an unfortunate accident while climbing a mountain. Thinking he could grab onto a tree to propel himself, he held onto a rotten branch that gave way under his weight, causing a significant fall. Álvaro twisted his foot due to the impact, which forced his immediate evacuation from the beach and subsequent transfer to the hospital.

16 years later, María José Suárez's ex has returned to Honduras. During the days he has been in the contest, according to Kiko Hernández, Escassi hasn't made any headlines.

| Mediaset

The only notable moment was a few days ago when the Sevillian showed his emotion upon receiving congratulations from his two children on Father's Day. "They are what I love most in the world, and I am very proud of both," he assured through tears.

Escassi Has Already Been Part of Other Contests Beyond Supervivientes

In his presentation as a contestant in the current edition, the survivor explained how he was taking this second opportunity. "A little older, but with a lot of enthusiasm," he assured when he confirmed that he had signed up for the reality show.

Although for now, as Hernández points out, it doesn't seem that the rider will become the leader of this edition, the truth is that Escassi has taken a liking to contests.

| Mediaset

Supervivientes is not the only reality show he has participated in. He has also been in MasterChef Celebrity, a format in which he shared space with Blanca Romero, who confessed during a gala that they had had a relationship. Additionally, he also had the chance to show his talent on the dance floor in the program Baila como puedas.

It is clear that although Muñoz Escassi doesn't occupy a prominent place in the mentioned spaces, his name is a clear draw for the audience, even if he doesn't stand out for anything.