No One Expected the Secret Behind the Names of Gerard Piqué and Shakira's Children

The story of Shakira and Gerard Piqué began as a dream romance and ended up being one of the most controversial breakups. What seemed like a stable relationship turned into a whirlwind of speculations, indirect references in songs and headlines worldwide.

Since they announced their separation, both have followed different paths, but there is something that will unite them forever: their two children, Milan and Sasha. Beyond the controversy, these names were not chosen at random but hide a very special meaning.

| Europa Press

The Mystery Behind the Names of Piqué and Shakira's Children

The first to arrive in their lives was Milan, born in January 2013. His name has different interpretations depending on the culture. In Slavic, it means "dear, full of grace and loving," which reflects affection and tenderness.

In ancient Roman tradition, it is associated with energy, passion and effort, essential qualities for a natural leader. Additionally, in Sanskrit, it represents "unification," a concept that speaks of unity and harmony.

A name with a great symbolic load, ideal for someone who can make a difference with his character and determination. Two years later, in January 2015, Sasha, the couple's second child, was born.

This name, of Greek and Russian origin, has a powerful meaning: "defender of humanity" and "warrior." Originally used as a diminutive of Alexandre, it has become a proper name with great personality.

It is associated with brave, self-assured people with a great capacity to lead and captivate others. Additionally, it is said that those who bear this name are organized, alert and have great determination to achieve their goals.

The Breakup Between Shakira and Piqué Continues to Make Headlines

Despite the separation of Shakira and Gerard Piqué, Milan and Sasha have grown up in an environment where music and sports have been essential in their education. Their names reflect not only a cultural legacy but also the values their parents wanted to convey to them.

The relationship between the singer and the former player has ended, this is a fact. However, the meaning of their children's names is a reminder that, above all, they will always be united by love and family.