No One Expected Ashlyn Castro's Secret, Jude Bellingham's New Girlfriend

Love has been a constant source of fascination in the world of celebrities. Stories between public figures quickly become a spectacle that not only fuels headlines but also rumors. This same thing has happened with Jude Bellingham.

The footballer was not present on the field during the match between Real Madrid and Girona. However, his appearance in the stands at Santiago Bernabéu did not go unnoticed. In an emotional moment, the English midfielder was captured by the cameras.

Nevertheless, to the surprise of many, the young man was joined by his new partner, model and influencer Ashlyn Castro. Although Bellingham was not playing due to an injury, his presence in the stadium was celebrated by the fans.

| Europa Press

Nobody Expected Jude Bellingham's Girlfriend's Secret

The encounter was special not only for the ovation received by the player but also for Bellingham's first public appearance with Castro. The 27-year-old American model has become the new romantic partner of the footballer.

But what do we know about Ashlyn Castro? It is worth remembering that Jude Bellingham's partner was linked to the well-known actor Michael B. Jordan. In recent months, several media outlets had speculated about a possible romance between the model and the actor.

However, there was never any official confirmation of these rumors. Despite the speculations about Michael B. Jordan never materializing, Ashlyn Castro's public appearance with Bellingham has been a surprise for many followers.

| Europa Press

Jude Bellingham and Ashlyn Castro Have Confirmed Their Relationship

The relationship between Jude Bellingham and Ashlyn Castro has captured attention for their public appearance at Santiago Bernabéu. Additionally, their supposed past with actor Michael B. Jordan has also been of interest.

Ashlyn's presence with Bellingham is a clear reminder of how public figures must deal with the curious eyes of the media. In these types of relationships, every gesture and public appearance becomes another message for the public.

In any case, the couple formed by the footballer and the influencer is now a reality that is seen in the stadiums. There is no doubt that every photo and every detail is analyzed thoroughly.