No One Expected What Pilar Vidal Has Confirmed About Manu Tenorio's Private Life

Pilar Vidal has shaken up the set of Espejo Público by confirming an unexpected detail about Manu Tenorio's private life. Unapologetically, the journalist has stated that "he's a singer, he's a charmer."

Amidst all the controversy surrounding Iker Casillas, other well-known figures have also been affected. So much so that people have started discussing the tactics they use when interacting intimately with others.

| Atresmedia

This Thursday, Espejo Público dedicated part of its morning broadcast to more closely analyze the case of Manu Tenorio. In fact, they didn't hesitate to make a playful comparison between the singer and the former footballer: "Is Manu Tenorio pulling an Iker?"

During the debate, all the collaborators had the opportunity to share their opinions on the latest information that has come to light about the artist. However, it was Pilar Vidal who left more than one person speechless.

The television collaborator didn't think twice about confirming live an unexpected piece of information about Manu Tenorio's private life.

Pilar Vidal Surprises by Confirming a Detail About Manu Tenorio's Private Life: "They Love Each Other a Lot"

As has emerged in recent hours, Manu Tenorio is reportedly using social media to flirt with other women, despite being married to Silvia Casas for years. This information, as expected, has caused quite a stir around him.

So much so that the collaborators of Espejo Público didn't miss the chance to give their opinion on this unexpected bomb. It was at this moment that Pilar Vidal revealed an unexpected detail about the singer's private life.

| Atresmedia

After Susanna Griso claimed that Manu Tenorio "is very affectionate," the television collaborator took the opportunity to publicly defend the artist.

"He is, in front of me yesterday, for example, we were joking on the set and... Hey, he's a singer, he's a charmer," Pilar Vidal assured, provoking an immediate reaction from Gema López: "It's just that the defense is worse..."

| Atresmedia

At that moment, in an attempt to protect Manu Tenorio's public image, the television collaborator assured that the singer loves his wife "a lot":

"We know the couple, we know they love each other a lot, that they've been through all sorts of situations and, even so, they remain united. I mean, there are couples that find a way through adversity, and this is one of them."

Moreover, to the surprise of many viewers, Pilar Vidal didn't hesitate to reveal one more detail about Manu Tenorio's more personal life. As she herself assured, before this, "other things happened" within the marriage, but they have always solved their differences.

However, these words didn't fully convince Gema López. So much so that she asked her colleague how she would react if she found out that her husband was writing to another woman that "she's stunning."

Faced with this dilemma, Pilar Vidal assured that she would ask her partner for explanations. However, she also made it clear that Silvia Casas "isn't jealous." "Besides, she's with a singer," she added.