No One Expected It: Bad Gyal's Parents' Reaction That Has Ignited Social Media

Parental pride in their children's achievements is something universal. Watching them grow, succeed, and leave their mark on their path is one of the greatest satisfactions for any family. In the world of entertainment, this feeling becomes even more evident.

This is the case of Bad Gyal, the Catalan who has conquered the music scene and has the unconditional support of her parents. We are talking about Eduard Farelo and Eva Solé.

The Viral Reaction of Bad Gyal's Parents

A few days ago, a video went viral on social media showing the reaction of the singer's parents to the music video of Zorra, one of her most well-known songs. Although the recording is not recent, its publication on Instagram has sparked great interest among followers.

In the images, Eduard Farelo and Eva Solé can be seen smiling while watching their daughter's music video, reflecting the pride they feel for her career. It is worth remembering that Bad Gyal has caused controversy with her lyrics and style.

However, their parents' reaction makes it clear that they fully support her career and recognize the talent that has led her to success. The naturalness with which they enjoy the video shows that, beyond any controversy, her family is with her every step of the way.

The Artistic Talent in Bad Gyal's Family

Alba Farelo, better known as Bad Gyal, is not the only one with an artistic streak in her family. Her siblings have also developed creative interests that have borne fruit in different fields.

Among them are her younger sisters, the twins Greta and Irma, better known as Mushkaa. This way, they have followed their own paths in Catalan urban music, which has been gaining popularity in the local scene.

Additionally, the family has a strong influence from the art world thanks to their father, Eduard Farelo, a renowned actor in Catalonia. With this environment, it is not surprising that Bad Gyal and her siblings have found in music and acting their form of expression.

Family support is key in any artistic career. In the case of Bad Gyal, it is clear that her success is also that of those who have been by her side from the beginning: her family.