No One Expected What José Ortega Cano Has Said About Rosa Benito: 'I Think That…'

José Ortega Cano has once again left more than one person speechless with the latest he has shared about Rosa Benito. The bullfighter hasn't held back when speaking about the television return of the former hairdresser: "I think she'll do very well."

After some time away from the media spotlight, this Thursday, February 6, the bullfighter attended the Las Ventas bullring with his daughter Gloria Camila. All to attend the presentation gala of the San Isidro Fair 2025.

As expected, the media present at the event took the opportunity to ask José Ortega Cano a series of questions. Among them, Rosa Benito's new interview on ¡De Viernes!.

As the bullfighter assured reporters, he finds the decision made by the television collaborator "wonderful." "I think she'll do very well," he added.

After José Ortega Cano stated that he finds it "wonderful" that Rosa Benito has made this decision, Gloria Camila broke her silence. The young woman didn't want to miss the opportunity to share with the press what she thinks about it:

"I think it's all good, everyone should do what they want to do, and I'm sure she'll do well too," the businesswoman and content creator assured reporters.

Just a few hours before the bullfighter's public reappearance, ¡De Viernes! announced through all its distribution channels "the rebirth of Rosa." After three years of silence, the ex-wife of Amador Mohedano has decided to sit on a television set to talk about the worst moments of her life.

"In the darkest moment of my life, I wanted to wake up from that unpleasant dream.[...]You get out, life gives you opportunities. What you don't get out of is the drawer," Rosa Benito can be heard saying in the preview of her upcoming interview, which will air tonight.

After years away from the small screen, on March 8, the former sister-in-law of José Ortega Cano returned to Telecinco with a bang. That same day, she joined the team of collaborators of the program presented by Bea Archidona and Santi Acosta.

During all these months, the main role that Rosa Benito has played within this format has been as a commentator on the different realities of the network. However, everything points to her now having gathered the courage to share some of the toughest episodes of her life.