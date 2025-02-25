Nicole Kimpel, Antonio Banderas's Girlfriend, Decides to Confess It All: 'i Feel…'

During one of her latest public appearances, Nicole Kimpel, current girlfriend of Antonio Banderas, left more than one person speechless with an unexpected confession. As this Dutch businesswoman of German origin stated, "I feel very happy in Spain."

On February 19, the start of the fashion shows of the new Madrid Fashion Week took place. An event attended by a large number of well-known faces, both from our country and internationally.

However, one of the people who managed to capture the attention of the press was Nicole Kimpel. That day, the socialite had no qualms about sharing with reporters the passion for fashion she has shared for years with Antonio Banderas:

"I love fashion, clothes and I have designed with Antonio Banderas in London, where we studied fashion for three years." Additionally, she had no qualms about declaring herself an absolute fan of our country's fashion. "I love Spanish fashion and I almost always wear something Spanish."

However, these were not the statements by Nicole Kimpel that attracted the most attention. The businesswoman had no qualms about publicly confessing what she thinks of our country.

As she herself confessed, she feels a very special connection with Spain and, especially, with Málaga, the birthplace of Antonio Banderas. "I feel at home, I feel very happy in Spain," she stated with a big smile on her face.

It was 10 years ago when Antonio Banderas began sharing his life with Nicole Kimpel, a love story that began after the Malagueño's divorce from his ex-wife, Melanie Griffith. Since then, they both reside in Málaga, in an unbelievable 5,382 sq. ft. (500 square meters) penthouse.

As expected, her high-profile romantic relationship with the actor and her current residence in Spain have caused in her a deep admiration for our country. Proof of this are the statements she made a few days ago at the MBFW.

A very similar reaction was had when she was asked about her anticipated wedding with Antonio Banderas. "We are almost already married," Nicole Kimpel assured in perfect Spanish.

Additionally, she had no problem commenting on the wedding of Stella del Carmen and Alex Gruszynski. At all times, Nicole Kimpel made it clear that she was unaware of the details, but she did assure that they are all "very excited."