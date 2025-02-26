Silence on 'mañaneros' After What They've Discovered About Anabel Pantoja's Mole

Anabel Pantoja remains in the spotlight since it became known that she and her partner are being investigated for alleged mistreatment of their little Alma. The media have turned Isabel Pantoja's niece into the protagonist of many discussions addressing topics related to her latest movements. This is the case of Mañaneros, which this Monday managed to unmask the person who is providing information about Pantoja to the press.

The public channel's program focused on someone close to the clan who would be providing data about Anabel behind her back. It was Alberto Guzmán who gave more details about the person who was 'betraying' the daughter of the late Bernardo Pantoja.

| RTVE

The panelist of the La 1 program, after a small detour, finally revealed the identity of this person. "A very well-informed journalist from the Pantoja environment confirms to me that the mole who is providing information is... Mariló de la Rubia," the journalist assured.

Mañaneros Puts a Name and Surname to Anabel Pantoja's Mole

A name they did not expect to hear on the Mañaneros set given the reaction of those present. "The jump that Alba Carrillo made on the couch!" exclaimed Adela González, witnessing how the collaborator took the surprising information she had just heard.

| Europa Press

Shortly after, reporters approached Isabel Pantoja's former friend to know her opinion. De la Rubia preferred not to comment on the information pointing to her as the person leaking information about Anabel out of revenge.

The reality is that the speculations about Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez having a mole leaking information to the press have not ceased in recent days.

Mañaneros Reveals That Mariló de la Rubia Provides Information About Anabel Pantoja

Specifically, it was striking that the couple had a camera waiting for them at the door of their house in Gran Canaria last Wednesday at 6 a.m. Then Anabel and her boyfriend left the island with their daughter to fly to Seville. Subsequently, the three traveled to Córdoba to meet with their team of lawyers.

Belén Esteban, a close friend of Anabel, already warned that someone from the Andalusian's circle would be betraying her and the father of her daughter. Without giving more details about who that person might be, she did assure that neither influencer Susana Bicho nor hairdresser Antonio Abad are the ones leaking information to the press.

| Europa Press

Now it has been the La 1 program that has not hesitated to name Mariló de la Rubia. Precisely the one who was Isabel Pantoja's friend is David Rodríguez's boss at the physiotherapy clinic where he works. Meanwhile, it is striking that she is the one providing information about the couple when she offered them her help since the judicial investigation that is underway began.