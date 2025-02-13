Mónica Carrillo and Joaquín Sabina Announce the Best News: 'I Never Thought That...'

Mónica Carrillo returns to her social media to announce great news related to Joaquín Sabina. Through a new post, the journalist has revealed the relationship she has with the artist: "I never thought he would be my friend."

This Wednesday, February 12, this well-known Spanish singer-songwriter turned 76, a date that he surely celebrated with his loved ones. As expected, many well-known figures in our country did not want to miss the opportunity to publicly congratulate him.

| Europa Press

However, the dedication that has attracted the most attention has been from Mónica Carrillo. The Antena 3 Noticias presenter did not miss the opportunity to dedicate some heartfelt words to Joaquín Sabina through social media.

The journalist shared a series of revealing images on her Instagram profile. In them, we can see both of them sharing various moments of their respective lives, photos that reveal the close friendship that exists between them.

| Instagram, @monica_carrillo__

Nevertheless, what has caught the most attention in this publication has been the emotional and "unpredictable" words that Mónica Carrillo dedicated to Joaquín Sabina.

"I suppose the logical thing would have been to congratulate him on a round date, ending in zero or with an inappropriately ordinary rhyme... But I sense that he prefers the unpredictable for being authentic," the communicator began writing.

Mónica Carrillo Congratulates Joaquín Sabina on Social Media and Announces the Best News

Revealing her bond with Joaquín Sabina, Mónica Carrillo has stated that "it's rare to love someone you admired before." "And, even rarer, that the tower of devotion that supports the myth doesn't crumble," she added.

| Instagram, @monica_carrillo__

The journalist considers her friend "so real it's scary." "He looks with the curious eyes of the child who wanted to conquer the world far from Úbeda and, at the same time, waits for you reclining in his armchair with a cigarette and a half-read book without moving from Tirso."

Next, after stating that "76 finds him working," Mónica Carrillo took the opportunity to talk about Joaquín Sabina's current tour. A tour that the singer-songwriter is taking throughout America and will reach Spain, where she will wait for him with open arms.

Finally, the journalist did not hesitate to share with her followers some very good news about the artist: "I never thought he would be my friend."

"I never would have imagined loving him so much. Joaquín, I love you and admire you for everything you awaken around you. I'll be waiting for you in Madrid," Mónica Carrillo concluded.