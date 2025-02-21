Melania Trump Copies Prince Harry and Makes a Last-minute Decision

Melania Trump has decided to make the most of her return to the White House. The First Lady of the United States is preparing a documentary about her life, a project that, according to various sources, could earn her up to 27 million dollars. This decision has sparked controversy, as many see great similarities in a strategy previously followed by Prince Harry.

A Documentary About Her Life That's Already Making Waves

Melania Trump's decision to film a documentary about her life has surprised many, especially due to the evident parallel with the path followed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have turned to audiovisual projects to tell their truth and now it is the First Lady who is following that same strategy.

| Europa Press

The documentary will be produced by Jeff Bezos through Amazon. It will recount Melania's journey from her origins to her establishment as one of the most influential figures in American politics. The premiere is expected to take place in theaters and on the streaming platform in mid-2025.

This initiative began to take shape at a private dinner in Mar-a-Lago, the Trumps' residence in Florida. Just a few days after Donald Trump won the elections again, Melania saw the opportunity to bring her story to the big screen. Aware of the media impact she generates, she decided to turn her life into a high-value commercial product.

A Million-Dollar Deal and High Expectations

Beyond the 27 million dollars she will receive for telling her story, Melania has negotiated to keep 70% of the profits caused by the documentary. Additionally, she doesn't rule out the possibility of turning the project into a series after its release.

| Europa Press

The interest in this content has been enormous. Companies like Paramount and Disney also tried to acquire the rights, offering million-dollar figures. However, it was Amazon who ultimately secured the exclusive after an intense bidding war.

For the direction, Melania has considered Brett Ratner, known for movies like X-Men. However, her choice has caused controversy, as the filmmaker was accused of sexual harassment in 2017, although the cases never went to trial.

Melania Trump, a Renewed Image with a Clear Objective

This documentary represents a new strategy for Melania: she wants to project herself as a strong and independent woman, beyond the role of First Lady. She seeks to consolidate her image by showing that her influence goes beyond being the wife of the most powerful man in the world. The project has already caused great anticipation and is expected to achieve high audience ratings.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

Her private life, especially before her arrival in the United States, remains shrouded in mystery, which adds additional appeal for the public. With this endeavor, Melania Trump makes it clear that she doesn't intend to live in her husband's shadow. Her intention is to become a reference figure on her own merits and, in the process, secure a lucrative contract.

The most striking aspect is that this move comes at a time when her husband, Donald Trump, has been one of the harshest critics of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It is ironic that while Trump never misses an opportunity to publicly attack Harry and Meghan, his wife has opted for the same format. A strategy that both use to stay at the center of public debate.