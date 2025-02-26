Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Could Announce It in Days: Bombshell Ahead!

Just days before the 2025 Oscar Awards ceremony, rumors about a possible appearance by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have gained momentum. Every year there is speculation about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's presence at the prestigious gala, but so far they have never attended. However, this year the circumstances have changed and their presence at the event could have a very clear purpose.

Speculations About Their Attendance Increase Days Before the Gala

Interest in their attendance has grown due to Meghan's new projects. In just a few days, her show With Love, Meghan will premiere on Netflix, where she shares space with guests like Mindy Kaling, Abigail Spencer, and chef Roy Choi. Additionally, she is about to launch her lifestyle brand, As Ever, which will include products like jams and other gourmet items.

Public relations expert Rebecca May believes this would be the ideal moment for Meghan to make an appearance at the Oscars. The gala would provide an unparalleled promotional platform for Meghan Markle. The way Meghan and Harry choose to attend the gala would also send different messages.

A Strategic Move for Meghan Markle

If the Duchess appears alone, it could be interpreted as a step toward her professional independence and her desire to consolidate her image in Hollywood. On the other hand, if the couple attends together, it would reinforce the idea of unity and possible collaborations in the future. Since they stepped down from their roles as active members of the British royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have attended various ceremonies.

In 2024, they attended the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, where Harry was awarded the Pat Tillman Award for Service for his work with the Invictus Games. They were also seen at the Women of Vision Awards in New York in 2023, where Meghan was one of the guests of honor. If they ultimately decide to attend the Oscars, this would be their first event of this kind in 2025 and would mark a new stage in their public image strategy.

| en.e-noticies.cat, GTRES, Netflix

A Risky Move with Possible Repercussions

Meghan's possible appearance at the Oscars gala could be a unique opportunity to strengthen her presence in the entertainment industry. In addition to promoting her Netflix show, it would be an ideal occasion to establish connections with directors, producers, and other key Hollywood figures. However, this move could also bring criticism: Rebecca May warns that any misstep could further fuel the negative media attention surrounding her.

"If they decide to attend, they will need to be very strategic in their communication to avoid possible criticism," explained the expert. In recent months, Meghan has also been at the center of rumors about her relationship with her representation agency William Morris Endeavor (WME). Although it was speculated that the firm had severed ties with the Duchess, the agency confirmed that it continues to work with her and with Archewell.

Meanwhile Hollywood prepares for the big night, it remains to be seen if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will make their grand entrance on the red carpet.