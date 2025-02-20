Maximum Happiness for Montserrat Bernabéu After the Latest News About Piqué and Shakira

When Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced their separation, the news shook both the entertainment and sports worlds. What seemed like a solid relationship ended up becoming one of the most media-covered episodes in international showbiz.

The Colombian artist's songs revealed the pain of the breakup and the resentment that remained between them. Additionally, the former player remained at the center of controversy due to his relationship with Clara Chía.

Songs filled with innuendos and statements full of reproaches marked the path of the former couple. For months, the tension between them was evident, and any communication had to be made through intermediaries. However, it seems that the relationship has taken a turn.

| Europa Press

Unexpected Turn in Gerard Piqué and Shakira's Relationship

According to Informalia, which cites sources close to Gerard Piqué, the singer and the former player have significantly improved their communication. For the first time since their media-covered breakup, they have started talking directly to each other without the need for third parties.

They now communicate through WhatsApp and maintain "cordial, serene, and generous" conversations. This represents a radical change from the coldness and disagreements that characterized them in recent years.

| Europa Press

Great Happiness for Montserrat Bernabéu

This evolution in their relationship could have been received with special joy by Montserrat Bernabéu, Gerard Piqué's mother and Shakira's former mother-in-law. The relationship between the two has always been a focus of speculation, with rumors about family tensions.

This way, with this new scenario, the situation seems to have calmed down, something that undoubtedly provides relief for Montserrat Bernabéu. The woman has been an essential piece in Gerard Piqué's life, both in his professional career and personal life.

| Twitter

Her involvement with her son has always been total, and her main concern has been the well-being of her grandchildren. With the communication between Shakira and Piqué on more stable ground, Milan and Sasha's grandmother can breathe easy, seeing how the tensions begin to dissipate.

It is still early to talk about a completely fluid relationship between the former couple, but this step is an important advance. If they continue in this direction, they could reach a balance that benefits everyone, especially their children, Milan and Sasha.