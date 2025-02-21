Mary of Denmark Makes a Decision With Queen Letizia That Revolutionizes Many

Mary of Denmark has made a decision regarding Queen Letizia that has drawn attention: she has decided to emulate her style. One of the strengths of Felipe's wife is her naturalness and simplicity when appearing at institutional events. This naturalness is what Federico's wife has now incorporated into her daily life a year after being proclaimed queen.

In every event, Mary undoubtedly reminds one of Queen Letizia in her style and manner of conducting herself. A few days ago, she turned 53, and the change in the Danish queen and her approach to Letizia's style is evident.

| Twitter, @TildaAng

Mary of Denmark Takes a Step Forward with Queen Letizia

Mary of Denmark, throughout her royal career, has undergone a transformation that has included a significant change in her style. A year after being proclaimed queen alongside Federico of Denmark, this radical shift in her life is more evident. A shift that brings her significantly closer to Queen Letizia.

In fact, the decision Mary has made, which has surprised many, is to emulate Felipe VI's wife. Queen Letizia, with her sober and elegant style, has become a reference in royal fashion and also for the Danish monarch. Some experts, like Pilar Eyre, have highlighted Queen Letizia's influence on Mary's style, and now that influence has been demonstrated.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

A few days ago, Federico of Denmark's wife turned 53, and on this special day, her evolution has been analyzed. When Mary of Denmark began to make her entrance into European high society, her style was somewhat traditional. However, over the years, she evolved in her way of dressing, incorporating more modern trends.

This coincided with a time when Queen Letizia stood out as one of the most influential monarchs in the fashion world. Over time, Mary has refined her style to become almost a copy of Leonor's mother. Now that she has become queen, her style has drawn attention and already competes with Letizia in elegance and distinction.

Mary of Denmark, Queen Letizia's Great Competitor

Queen Letizia and Mary of Denmark have managed to break the rigid image of European royalty. With their particular style, they have adapted to the times and shaped their way of dressing and behaving at institutional events.

The similarities between them are evident, but there are also clear coincidences in their behaviors. Felipe's wife and Federico's wife show themselves to be approachable and empathetic with citizens, as well as affectionate with their respective children. Both women have developed a unique style that reflects their personality and their positions within royalty.

| Europa Press, Casa Real

Letizia, with her taste for minimalist suits and modern combinations, has set trends at every event she attends. Meanwhile, Mary of Denmark has managed to integrate these elements by adapting them to her own figure, creating a modern and refined image.

Regarding the garments they both usually choose, it is observed that the influence of the Spanish queen is very present. Mary has started opting for more fitted dresses with simple lines, similar to those Letizia often wears. There are also coincidences in accessories, as both opt for discreet yet sophisticated jewelry.

Additionally, hair color and makeup have been areas where the Danish queen has also followed Letizia's steps. “That very dark hair, with gray, copied from Letizia,” recalled Pilar Eyre.