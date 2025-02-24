Mary of Denmark Confirms Rumors About Her Husband Frederik: He's Gone

Amalienborg Palace has come back to life, marking the return to normalcy after the Danish royal family's winter getaway. Queen Mary and her family have returned to COPEnhagen, ready to resume their commitments and responsibilities.

Meanwhile Queen Mary of Denmark immersed herself in her official agenda, it has been revealed that King Frederick X has embarked on a personal journey. The Royal House has confirmed the monarch's absence, although without revealing the exact destination of his trip.

Mary of Denmark Has Returned from Her Vacation

Meanwhile Queen Mary has resumed her activities with a meeting at Amalienborg with Simon Kjær Hansen. The main objective of the meeting was the planning of the institution's projects for the next five years.

The Danish Royal House, through its official channels, has highlighted the queen's active role in the development of this center. Since its inauguration in 2022 it has worked on finding innovative solutions to key social challenges.

The Queen Mary Center has become a benchmark in promoting cooperation in areas such as the green transition or the welfare sector. Mary of Denmark, with her vision and commitment, has been an essential piece in driving this initiative.

The Mysterious Journey of Frederick X

Meanwhile King Frederick X is out of the country, Crown Prince Christian has once again assumed the role of regent. This is not a new task for the young prince, who already performed this function during the recent family vacation in Australia.

His ability to assume responsibilities at a young age demonstrates his preparation and commitment to the Danish monarchy. Prince Christian will serve as regent until Sunday when King Frederick X is expected to return.

During these days the young prince will represent the Danish Crown and make decisions on behalf of his father. His role as regent reflects the continuity and stability of the Danish monarchy, where responsibilities are passed down from generation to generation.

The absence of King Frederick X and the regency of Prince Christian have caused great interest in Danish society. The Danish monarchy, with its history and tradition, remains a relevant institution in the country's life.