Marta Peñate Makes Things Clear to Tony Spina: 'Now You're Going to Have Two Children'

Marta Peñate has returned to her social media with a new and revealing post. In it, the influencer didn't think twice about making things very clear to her partner, Tony Spina: "Now you're going to have two children."

There is no doubt that the last few months have been especially tough for this media couple, all due to not being able to make one of their biggest dreams come true.

As Marta Peñate and Tony Spina have stated on more than one occasion, what they want most is to have a child together. However, even though they've had several problems getting pregnant so far, both have confirmed that they don't plan to give up.

Now, while their dream is coming true, the influencer has taken to her Instagram profile to share some very good news with her followers: their family is expanding.

Through a post on that social network, Marta Peñate has stated that "we still don't have children" and that "for the next attempt, there are about five months left." However, she couldn't hide her happiness upon learning that, starting in March, there will be one more in their home.

"You don't know how happy I am, we're expanding the family.[...]You already know Holly, who is Tony's mother's dog. Well, a distant relative of Holly has had puppies, and they're going to give us one."

Marta Peñate makes things clear to Tony Spina on social media

Through the stories on her Instagram profile, Marta Peñate has shared a photo of several puppies. An image she posted to announce that, starting in March, there will be one more in the family.

As she explained, the dog of one of Tony Spina's cousins has had puppies and has decided to give them one. News she revealed in that post.

"I introduce you to Pupi... She's female, but her name is Pepi. Tony's mother's cousin is bringing her to me at the end of March. You don't know how happy I am," Marta Peñate assured, along with a red heart and several laughing emojis.

Additionally, the journalist and content creator has taken the opportunity to make things very clear to her current romantic partner. As she jokingly warned him, "now you're going to have two children, the puppy and me." At least until the long-awaited arrival of their baby.

Meanwhile, Marta Peñate hasn't had any problem revealing the current status of her treatment to get pregnant. "They injected me with something called Methotrexate to expel the poorly implanted embryo."

"For you to know what it is, it's like a small dose of chemotherapy, so it's a strong medication. As a precaution against possible malformations in the baby, if I get pregnant, they told me I have to wait 5 to 6 months."