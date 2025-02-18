Marisa Martín-Blázquez Reveals What No One Could Suspect About Enrique Ponce

Marisa Martín-Blázquez has addressed the rumors suggesting there was a meeting between Enrique Ponce and singer Luis Miguel. Until now, there was the bullfighter's denial, who denied having met his ex's current partner in a hospital. Meanwhile, Luis Miguel's circle pointed in the same direction, assuring that this moment never existed.

Martín-Blázquez, contrary to these testimonies, provided details on TardeAR that would confirm the rumors are entirely true.

The journalist, during her appearance on Telecinco's show, explained thatPaloma Cuevas, Enrique Ponce, and Luis Miguel had coincided at the same place and at the same time. Martín-Blázquez also revealed that the artist, upon seeing the bullfighter, approached to greet him, but he turned his head the other way.

Martín-Blázquez Confirms That Enrique Ponce and Luis Miguel Crossed Paths

Apparently, the encounter took place on February 7 at the Ruber International Hospital in Madrid. Paloma was the first to arrive at the clinic, half an hour later Enrique arrived, and then Luis Miguel followed.

According to the magazine Semana, "there were cordial greetings and good manners. No gesture or word out of place in a hospital." However, the mentioned report also talks about the tension that was felt in the atmosphere, a situation they "knew how to handle perfectly".

While Enrique Ponce attended alone considering that Ana Soria, his partner, should not be in this place, Paloma did not think the same. A decision that might not have sat well with Cuevas's ex.

When the moment occurred in the hospital, the bullfighter "was astonished and did not greet the artist, who did try to approach him," Martín-Blázquez pointed out.

This would be the first time Enrique and Luis Miguel coincided since their friendship was put on hold after Ponce and the designer's breakup.

Enrique Ponce and Luis Miguel Knew How to Maintain Composure

Jorge Borrajo, director of the mentioned publication, confirmed on Telecinco that it did happen. Disproving Enrique Ponce's version, Borrajo defended that "there are eyewitnesses who corroborate it".

The journalist described it as a "surprise encounter" that had taken place "due to a family matter". Between Enrique and Luis Miguel, there was "absolute correctness". He added: "they greeted each other and exchanged a few words, all in front of Paloma Cuevas," he assured.

The director of Semana also confirmed that, although Enrique Ponce's girlfriend did not join him on this occasion, the Almerian was in the capital. "There was indeed a significant absence, that of Ana Soria," Borrajo highlighted. "She was not at the meeting, but she was in Madrid," he detailed.