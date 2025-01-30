Maribel Nadal, Rafa Nadal's sister, takes the definitive step: 'It's a great...'

After years of staying in the background, Maribel Nadal, sister of Rafa Nadal, takes the definitive step: she has given her first interview. In it, she talked about the important role she plays in one of her brother's biggest projects: "Perpetuating Rafa's legacy is a great responsibility."

Throughout all these years, despite her discretion, Maribel has been one of the main supports for the tennis player throughout his professional career. So much so that, over the last two decades, she has been at the helm of the Rafa Nadal Academy.

Now, after her brother's well-known retirement, Maribel Nadal didn't hesitate to give an interview to the newspaper El Mundo. During her conversation, Rafa Nadal's sister talked, among other things, about her mission as deputy general director:

"The truth is I'm not really into titles. My role has changed and evolved over the years, but I don't feel like a 'deputy director.' I think I'm just another member of the team."

Maribel Nadal has stated that during her workday, she is responsible for coordinating "with the different areas the strategy, planning, and execution of projects." Especially with the "marketing, commercial, and international expansion" departments.

However, although what she would really like is to spend "the day glued to the tennis and paddle courts," the reality is that she spends "many hours in the office and in meetings."

As journalist Abraham P. Romero pointed out, in recent years, Rafa Nadal's biggest project has made great strides forward. So much so that it has now become not only an important "tennis center" but also a "venue for tournaments and educational programs."

For this reason, he didn't want to miss the opportunity to ask Maribel Nadal where they are now and what their current goals are. A question that the current deputy general director of the Rafa Nadal Academy didn't take long to clarify:

"It has grown a lot since we opened in 2016. I remember when we started the project in the office, there were four of us, and now there are more than 500."

Additionally, Maribel Nadal pointed out that "it's very nice to see so many families trust us for their children's education, both academically and athletically." "Also to see many amateur players who come to enjoy our facilities," she added.

After this lovely confession, Rafa Nadal's sister assured that "in Manacor, we work very hard to maintain the quality of service and the family atmosphere that characterizes us." "We want everyone to feel at home," she clarified.

Meanwhile, after following her professional career, the interviewer didn't want to miss the opportunity to ask Maribel Nadal "what she feels most proud of."

After assuring that she feels "very happy for the career Rafa has had" and "very grateful to have been able to experience it so closely with him," she was very clear:

"But above all, I feel proud of the legacy I believe he has left on a personal and human level. That's why, for me and the team, it's a great responsibility to try to perpetuate his legacy with the academy."