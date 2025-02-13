Mariano and Juan, Mariano Rajoy's Sons, Refuse to Take the Final Step in Spain

Tonight, Mariano Rajoy sits on the set of El Hormiguero to promote his new book, a visit that has brought his children, Mariano and Juan, into the spotlight. However, despite their father's fame and popularity, both refuse to take the definitive step: abandoning their anonymity.

There is no doubt that the former leader of the PP has been one of the most important figures in the current politics of our country. Nevertheless, his private life has always remained away from the media spotlight. This is all due to the decision made by his wife and children to always remain in a discreet background.

So much so that, to date, his two children, Mariano and Juan, have refused to set aside their anonymity to become known figures. In fact, despite receiving offers from the press, both have decided to develop their professional careers with complete discretion.

However, this important decision has not prevented some details related to Mariano Rajoy's most intimate side from coming to light over the years. It was in 1993 when the politician met the woman who would become the love of his life, Elvira Fernández.

Despite their ten-year age difference, they both felt an instant attraction upon seeing each other. A love story that, four years later, ended up at the altar. As a result of their love, their two children, Mariano and Juan, were born, who today prefer to live their lives away from the media spotlight.

All About Mariano and Juan, the Unknown Children of Mariano Rajoy Who Refuse to Abandon Their Anonymity

Although they are anonymous individuals and don't want to participate in public life, over the years several details have emerged about Mariano and Juan, the children of Mariano Rajoy.

In 1999, Mariano Rajoy and Elvira Fernández welcomed Mariano Jr. However, it was not until six years later that the couple decided to have Juan, their youngest son.

Despite the fact that few details have emerged about the youngest of the family, it is known that his brother was an excellent student. As has been revealed, the young man speaks English and French perfectly.

Mariano Rajoy's son studied at the elite British Council School, located in the Madrid town of Pozuelo de Alarcón. Later, he began his university studies at the Universidad Pontificia de Comillas, where he pursued a degree in Business Administration and International Relations.

In 2018, Juan's brother interned in Brussels in the office of Italian Antonio Tajani, then president of the European Parliament. During this period, he was responsible for translating and analyzing documents related to Latin America and the presidential elections.

The following year, this 25-year-old young man repeated the experience, but this time working alongside the vice president of the European People's Party (EPP), Esteban González Pons.

Later, Mariano Rajoy's son interned at the American consulting firm Oliver Wyman, at its Madrid office. For more than two years, he has held various roles at Visa.

Currently, Mariano Jr. is part of the Fintech business development team, where he works on strengthening relationships with financial technology companies.

Additionally, and as if that were not enough, he is a great sports enthusiast, with basketball and sailing being his favorites. However, he also loves watching soccer games with his father.