Manu confesses the dark side of 'Pasapalabra' and everyone is in shock

Manu Pascual, contestant on Pasapalabra, is on his way to becoming one of the historic names of the Antena 3 show. The young man, who quickly won the audience's affection for his friendliness, charisma, and youth, has also shown that sincerity is another of his values. He proved this week when, about to solve "El Rosco," he admitted that he trusts no one from Pasapalabra.

The truth is that the mentioned test is the most tense part of the contest. It is the moment when the contestants are especially alert to each of the definitions provided by Roberto Leal. While they try to note the highest number of correct answers, sometimes, even if it weighs on them, it is normal that taking a risk causes them to make a mistake.

| Antena 3, en.e-noticies.cat

That was what both Manu and his opponent Rosa thought in "El Rosco" with which they started the week. Both contestants decided not to risk saying one more word, so they ended up tied on the scoreboard at the end.

Manu warns who he distrusts when solving "El Rosco"

"A peculiar tie because both had one more," stated Roberto Leal, referring to the contestants. It was then that the participant from Madrid clarified what goes through his mind at that moment when he doubts whether to say the word or not. "You doubt your shadow, but it's fine because, in any case, we would have tied," he stated, satisfied with the result.

| Antena 3

Manu, 28 years old, joined the popular Antena 3 contest exactly a year ago. It was curiously his grandmother, a big fan of the show, who insisted that he apply. Since that day he first set foot on the Antena 3 set, the man from Madrid has already participated in over 260 shows.

Manu acknowledges that for him Orestes, Pablo, and Moisés are his references in Pasapalabra

A few weeks ago, Roberto Leal reminded the contestant that "only Orestes, Pablo, and Moisés have numbers above" in that longevity ranking. Words after which Manu explained what those three names meant to him. "They have all been my references and it's a thrill," the young man assured, who admitted he never imagined reaching so far.

If this week Manu decided not to say that last word of "El Rosco," so far the contestant has shown that he has several strategies. On one hand, the man from Madrid has shown great agility in "El Rosco." But it also counts the wise choice of responding or waiting, as well as the ability to leverage his knowledge to place himself in an advantageous position against his rival.

| Atresmedia

In fact, a few weeks ago he managed to unsettle his opponent Rosa when he started "El Rosco" with a "pasapalabra." Despite having more accumulated seconds, the man from Madrid gave this response in the first definition. A somewhat unusual way to start that ultimately led him to perform one of the fastest "roscos" of his contest, causing his rival's nerves.