Manu and Rosa, the most anticipated wedding of 'Pasapalabra': They have already confirmed a date

The audience of Pasapalabra has been closely following Manu and Rosa, the couple of the moment, for weeks. The man from Madrid surpassed 200 episodes days ago, while the Galician contestant is about to reach one hundred. However, beyond numbers, theirs is pure chemistry, which is why the couple has already set a date for their wedding.

Manu and Rosa exude affection and complicity that reaches the other side of the screen. In fact, on several occasions, they have dedicated kind words to each other that show there is mutual admiration. Thus, in the episode aired last Friday, a wedding was announced.

| Atresmedia, en.e-noticies.cat

Dani, the new participant in the famous Antena 3 contest, who from the beginning seeks to steal the Blue Chair from Rosa, will get married soon. "It will be on June 21," announced the man from Madrid.

The wedding announced on Pasapalabra after which Manu and Rosa's wedding could be announced

The contestant, who is a civil servant at the National Food Center, took advantage of his television appearance to greet his fiancée. "To start the marriage on the right foot," he said with a laugh.

A wedding is how Rosa and Manu's relationship could end, or at least that's what the Pasapalabra audience would desire. Since the Galician contestant arrived at the mentioned contest, rumors and insinuations about a possible relationship between her and her rival began to emerge.

| Antena 3

Insinuations that are in line with the attitude that the host Roberto Leal has toward Rosa and Manu. The Andalusian referred a few days ago to "the happiness they both have. They are very happy," he stated with a smile on his face.

Right at the beginning of the program, before moving on to the Pasapalabra challenges, Roberto Leal addressed the audience to welcome the public. It was then that he explained the situation.

Back then, Leal insisted on the common feeling that invaded both contestants: "How happy Rosa is! How happy Manu is! How happy they both are!" expressed the journalist.

Roberto Leal confirmed that both contestants are very happy

"They are very happy... They are happy," he repeated, looking at Rosa and Manu, leaving the big question in the air.

It is worth remembering that shortly after debuting as a contestant, Rosa made it clear how she saw her partner. "I feel very comfortable with him playing and also off-camera, we get along very well," assured the woman from Coruña. Words that could foreshadow a closeness between Manu and her, and, who knows, perhaps a relationship that could end in marriage.

| Antena 3

We just have to wait to confirm if that existing harmony, despite being rivals on Pasapalabra, transcends the screen and transforms, if it hasn't already, into a romantic relationship.