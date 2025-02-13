Maica and Álex Ghita Turn 'GH Dúo' Around at the Last Moment: 'I'm With...'

Maica and Álex Ghita have managed to capture the attention of the GH Dúo audience. The contestants have been at the center of a situation this week that has revealed their feelings. Specifically, it was Adara Molinero's ex who was the first to open up: "I'm with all six senses focused on what she tells me, how she moves her hands, her eyes..."

Moments earlier, Ghita was having a conversation with Óscar in front of Maica and Romina. They were both talking about the physical appearance of the girls living in the Guadalix house.

| Mediaset

"Romina is hot," Álex blurted out. "And Maica is also very hot," Óscar added meanwhile. Then, the personal trainer made a comment that few expected: "Yes, but I see Maica as someone for a serious relationship."

Álex Ghita Reveals His Feelings to Maica Herself

Next, Álex entered the confessional to vent even more. "For me, Maica is much more than just a physical appearance. She is above everyone else," he revealed.

Recognizing that he is alert to each and every one of the movements of the Murcian, Álex Ghita admitted that for him, the "body language she has with me" is very important. Finally, the contestant revealed that he is one of those people "who bet on love."

| Mediaset

Maica also had the opportunity to share what her preferences are when it comes to falling in love. And she had no problem doing it in front of Álex.

It was Romina who asked her what her ideal man was, to which Maica replied without hiding. "I like dark-haired, tall men, and above all, that they are good people."

After both confessed what they think about love, they shared a moment of closeness at the pirate party. Álex reaffirmed his feelings: "A minute with you is worth more to me than a whole day with someone else," he acknowledged. Maica reacted to these words by saying that she found it "very beautiful" what she had just heard.

Álex Ghita Doesn't Hide His Feelings

However, Romina then revealed something to him that made him change his mind for a moment: "Oh, what a cockroach," the contestant blurted out.

It became clear afterward that it won't be easy for Álex to achieve his goal. "It's going to be very difficult to really have something beautiful with Maica. Many people will make sure to ruin it before it starts," he admitted.

| Mediaset

The Murcian, after confirming to Ghita that what they have is "friendship," went to the confessional to open up.

"Super, do you know what a wizard told me about three years ago?" she began asking. "That I was going to find the love of my life at 26 in Madrid. But I'm not saying it's him... Today he made me a dessert, a very nice cake."