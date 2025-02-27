Meghan Markle's Secret Comes to Light: Harry Stays Silent While Kate Middleton Smiles

The differences between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have been a recurring topic in the British press. Now, a former worker for the Princes of Wales has further fueled the controversy with his statements. Jason Knauf, former chief executive of William and Kate's foundation, has made a comment that has been interpreted as a direct attack on the Duchess of Sussex.

Inevitable Comparisons Between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

In a recent interview, Knauf revealed details about how he experienced the announcement of Kate Middleton's cancer and described the moment as "horrible" and "devastating". However, what has drawn the most attention has been his statement about the Royal couple's attitude toward fame. "Neither the prince nor the princess would voluntarily choose to be a public figure," he assured, adding that "they're not interested in the fame that their work entails".

| Europa Press

For many, this statement has been a clear indirect reference to Meghan Markle. The Duchess has been pointed out on several occasions for her supposed interest in fame, which contrasts with the image of discretion and duty projected by William and Kate.

Accusations Against Meghan Markle Within the Palace

Jason Knauf not only worked with the Princes of Wales but also was part of the communication team for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. During his time at the palace, he claims that the Duchess of Sussex's behavior was "dictatorial". According to his statements, Meghan allegedly exercised a severe bullying attitude toward palace staff.

This led Knauf to ask Buckingham Palace to take measures to protect the workers. This image is far from the one Meghan Markle has tried to project, where she has emphasized her role as an activist and advocate for various social causes. Jason Knauf highlighted Kate Middleton's completely different attitude: "What you see in public is also what happens behind the scenes".

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

Kate Middleton Reappears After Illness and Resumes Her Schedule

After announcing that her cancer was in remission, Kate Middleton has begun to gradually resume her public schedule. Her return came after a family vacation in the Caribbean with her children and Prince William.

Her first official appearance was in Wales, where she attended with her husband to visit different communities affected by the recent floods. Unlike the Princess of Wales, Meghan Markle is focused on her professional projects with Netflix, which continue to be surrounded by controversies.

While Kate Middleton continues with her recovery and her royal commitments, the controversy over Meghan Markle and her role in the Royal Family keeps growing. Jason Knauf's words have reignited the comparison between the two women and have once again put the difference in their attitudes toward royalty at the center of the debate.