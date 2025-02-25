Lidia Torrent's Statements After Her Issue With Jaime Astrain: 'I've Woken Up…'

Lidia Torrent has returned to her social media with a new and concerning post. The television presenter has surprised her followers with the latest statements she has shared with them following her issue with Jaime Astrain: "I woke up feeling unwell."

A few days ago, all alarms went off around this media couple after several rumors related to their possible breakup came to light. These speculations originated on the model's 37th birthday.

That day, Lidia Torrent decided not to attend the party organized by Jaime Astrain, a gesture that, as expected, caused a great stir. So much so that several people close to them quickly confirmed the couple's crisis through the magazine ¡Hola!.

"Relationships go through stages and circumstances and they want to manage the relationship from privacy and without assumptions". Meanwhile, the First Dates presenter also confessed to the cameras of Europa Press that "couples go through ups and downs".

However, after some time without posting pictures together, a few days ago, Lidia Torrent and Jaime Astrain shared an image of themselves taken during a trip with friends to Formigal.

Now, with their relationship still hanging by a thread, Elsa Anka's daughter has returned to Instagram with a concerning image. In it, the presenter and influencer has revealed how she feels after her issue with Jaime Astrain: "I woke up feeling unwell".

Just a few hours ago, Lidia Torrent posted a new and revealing story on her Instagram profile. Through this image, the presenter has exposed her latest health setback.

In it, we can see Lidia Torrent sitting with a tired face, while her daughter takes her temperature with a digital thermometer. However, as can be seen, for now everything is in order.

"I woke up feeling unwell, weak and with a cold. Luckily, the best doctor in the world assured me that, for now, I don't have a fever", Lidia Torrent stated, upon learning that her temperature doesn't exceed 36°C (96.8°F).

Nevertheless, it seems that Jaime Astrain's still partner wanted to take advantage of the day to rest and enjoy an interesting documentary. "Highly recommend this documentary: Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones", the influencer revealed in another of her Instagram stories.