Camilla's Letter That Will Leave Harry and Meghan Markle Speechless

Buckingham Palace has confirmed the news that has shaken international circles. Queen Camilla, wife of Charles III, wrote a letter of support to Gisèle Pelicot, a victim of abuse by her husband, Dominique Pelicot.

This man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape under chemical submission, in addition to offering his drugged wife to other men through the internet. The details of the case, which include multiple assaults, have moved many.

| Europa Press

An Act of Solidarity by Camilla Parker Bowles

On March 13, the palace confirmed the letter sent by the queen, although its content was kept confidential by protocol. According to sources close to the queen, Gisèle Pelicot's case deeply impacted Camilla Parker Bowles. Someone close to Camilla commented that "the queen was affected by Madame Pelicot's bravery in publicly exposing her suffering."

It is mentioned that Camilla had followed the public trial, highlighting that the issue of sexual violence is being made visible. They point out that, through this letter, Camilla reiterates her support for abuse victims and her commitment to their rights. Throughout her life, she has worked tirelessly for the fight against domestic and sexual violence.

The queen has supported public campaigns and worked with various charitable organizations that support survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence. In an interview for a television program, Camilla described domestic abuse as "an atrocious crime."

| Europa Press

The Sentence of Dominique Pelicot and Its Repercussions

Dominique Pelicot's sentence has left a deep mark on French society. Pelicot admitted to having repeatedly raped his wife after drugging her and offered other men the possibility of doing the same. This sentence has opened a debate in France about consent laws and sexual violence.

The case has also highlighted the challenges faced by many women in similar situations and has sparked a global discussion on how to ensure the protection of victims. This case has shocked not only France but also the British royal family.

Queen Camilla's support for Gisèle Pelicot underscores the importance of standing in solidarity with victims of violence in times of despair. As she herself has pointed out on various occasions, gender-based violence is a "global pandemic" that requires active commitment to eradicate it.