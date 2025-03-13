Impact on 'TardeAR': Raquel Bollo Reveals Why Isa Pantoja Has No Friends

Raquel Bollo has caused a great impact on TardeAR after speaking openly about Isa Pantoja. The collaborator has replied forcefully to the statements Isa made a few days ago on Vamos a ver, where she claimed that she no longer trusts Raquel Bollo. Additionally, Raquel has confessed why Isa Pantoja has no friends.

Isa Pantoja has confessed that she believes Raquel Bollo hasn't gotten over the conflict that Asraf Beno had with Manuel and Alma, Raquel's children, during their edition of Supervivientes. However, Raquel has denied those accusations and has assured that the issue is completely solved.

| Telecinco

At first, Raquel Bollo was reluctant to respond to Isa live. "Let's see what's next about me that you say," she said with evident annoyance. However, at the insistence of her colleagues, she decided to speak and made a confession that left everyone speechless.

Impact on TardeAR Over What Raquel Bollo Said About Isa Pantoja

"The issue of Supervivientes is more than solved. Do you know what it is to leave Supervivientes and have friends? Do you know what it is to almost reach the final and not have any?" Raquel declared. With these words, she hinted that while her children left the reality show surrounded by friendships, Isa almost reached the final but failed to maintain any relationships within the contest.

| Telecinco

Furthermore, Raquel wanted to go further and explained the reason why Isa Pantoja has no friends. According to her, Isa's priority has always been the prize over personal relationships. A comment that has caused a great stir on the set and has put Isa Pantoja on the spot.

Raquel Bollo Puts Isa Pantoja on the Spot on TardeAR

"My children speak well of their mother and father. Take a leaf out of their book," Raquel Bollo stated, making it clear that Isa should reflect on her words and attitude. The forcefulness of her response has left many without arguments and has further fueled the controversy between the two.

| Telecinco

The reactions have not been long in coming. The audience has been shocked by Raquel's statements, and social media have exploded with divided opinions. Some have supported her stance, while others have defended Isa Pantoja, claiming that her words have been unfair.

Undoubtedly, this controversy has marked a new chapter in the tense relationship between Raquel Bollo and Isa Pantoja. We will have to wait to see if Isa responds or if the media war between them continues to escalate.