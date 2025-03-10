King Charles III Confirms Rumors About Camila: Over 3 Million!

King Charles III of England has taken an unexpected step to ensure Camilla's peace. The British monarch, amid a complicated year for the Royal Family, has acquired a property near his wife's private residence. This purchase, valued at 3.5 million euros, addresses a growing concern for the Queen's security and privacy.

A Strategic Purchase to Avoid Problems

King Charles III carried out the operation in February, although the news has only recently come to light. The property in question, The Old Mill, is located next to Raymill House, Camilla's country home in Wiltshire. This place is her personal refuge, away from media pressure and royal obligations.

| Instagram, @theroyalfamily

The reason for the purchase was to prevent The Old Mill from ending up in the hands of a third party who would use it for events and vacation rentals. According to the Daily Mail, this caused "great anxiety" for the Queen. The fear was that her tranquility would be affected by the commercial activity of the new owner.

Camilla, Relieved After the King's Decision

The purchase not only guarantees Camilla's privacy but also represents a solid investment for the Royal House. No public funds were used in the operation, reinforcing the idea of a strategic decision both personally and financially.

Close sources have assured that Camilla was deeply grateful and calm upon hearing the news. "I know how grateful and relieved she is, especially considering all the stress and anxiety of the past year," they explained to the British tabloid.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

For Camilla, this space is key: at Raymill House, she can disconnect from public pressure and be herself. With the purchase of The Old Mill, her surroundings will continue to be a place of rest and privacy. King Charles III's wife has faced challenging months over the past year, and this decision provides her with the calm she needs.

A Difficult Year for the Queen

In 2024, she had to deal with the monarch's cancer diagnosis, which required him to temporarily step away from his commitments. Princess Kate Middleton is also going through the same illness, leaving Camilla with a greater burden of responsibilities. The exhaustion led her to take a few days off to recover.

Additionally, in November, she suffered a respiratory infection that forced her to rest for several weeks. In this context, King Charles III's recent purchase becomes even more significant for her well-being. With the king's health as a central issue, this decision shows that King Charles III is committed to his wife's well-being.