King Charles Iii and Camila Confirm the Rumors: a New Member in Their Other Family

Queen Camilla has shared news that has caused great interest during her latest public appearance. Amid her busy schedule, King Charles III's wife made a revelation that has caught the attention of those present and marks a new chapter in her life.

Queen Camilla Keeps the Royal Family's Canine Tradition Alive

Camilla has welcomed a new member to Clarence House: a rescue puppy named Moley. The news came to light during her recent visit to Canterbury, where King Charles III's wife participated in several official events.

While speaking with a group of visually impaired visitors, the queen revealed that she had adopted an eight-week-old dog. She explained that her new companion was named 'Moley' because it reminds her of a mole. According to reports, the puppy was born on December 26 and comes from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, one of the most renowned shelters in the United Kingdom.

When asked about the animal's breed, Queen Camilla replied with humor: "Good question, it's a bit of everything. It's a rescue dog." It is known that Moley's mother is half Jack Russell, but the father's lineage remains unknown.

Farewell to Beth and Camilla's Unwavering Love for Dogs

Moley arrives three months after the painful loss of Beth, the Jack Russell dog who joined Camilla for more than a decade. Her passing was announced by Buckingham Palace in November through an emotional statement joined by several photographs. "A sad farewell to Beth, the Queen's loyal companion who brought so much joy, whether on her walks, at official events or curled up by the fire," the message said.

Beth was so important to Camilla that her image was immortalized on the dress she wore on King Charles III's coronation day, designed by Bruce Oldfield. The embroidery also included her other dog, Bluebell, as well as the faces of her grandchildren. The Queen still has Bluebell at home, a Jack Russell rescued from the same shelter as Beth and Moley.

A Dog-Loving Royal Family

Moley's arrival at Clarence House reinforces the British royal family's bond with dogs. The late Queen Elizabeth II was one of the great advocates of this tradition, known for her unconditional love for Corgis. Currently, Sarah Ferguson takes care of Muick and Sandy, the Corgis that belonged to Queen Elizabeth II.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton have a Cocker Spaniel named Orla, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have adopted several rescue dogs. Princess Anne, true to her style, has preferred Bull Terriers over the years. With Moley's arrival, Queen Camilla reaffirms her love for dogs and continues her work supporting pet adoption, promoting animal welfare.