Kate Middleton, Worried About Prince William After a Major Setback

Prince William, who has gone through one of the most difficult years of his life, has received new tragic news that has marked another sorrow in his path. After a challenging 2024, in which both his father and his wife Kate Middleton faced health issues, now the loss of someone very close has struck him again.

Graham Craker, a former royal bodyguard and a key figure in the darkest days of William and his brother Harry, has passed away, leaving an indelible mark on the British royal family. This unexpected farewell has deeply moved the prince, who remembered Craker as an essential pillar in his life since childhood.

An Unconditional Support in Times of Tragedy

Graham Craker, who worked as a bodyguard for the royal family for over 30 years, was a constant presence in the lives of Princess Diana's two sons. In 1997, when Lady Di's tragic death shocked the world, Craker was by William and Harry's side, being one of the closest figures during those tough times.

The bond between the former bodyguard and the young princes was so close that, according to Craker's accounts, the brothers affectionately used to call him "Crackers." In his biography, Harry mentioned him as one of the few who was present during the most difficult moments, including his mother's funeral.

A Presence That Left a Mark on the Royal Family

The importance of Graham Craker to the royal family was evident not only in his work but also in the very close personal relationship he kept with them. After his retirement in 2021, after 15 years as a royal bodyguard, Craker continued to be a beloved figure by the princes. He was even invited to Prince William's wedding with Kate Middleton in 2011, and Queen Elizabeth II honored him for his services to the royal family.

The impact of his departure was felt not only in the royal family but also in the charitable organizations with which Craker collaborated. In his free time, he dedicated himself to charitable causes, including the Southern Maltings creative center, where he was described as a man of integrity, trustworthiness, and closeness.

A Support in the Royal Family's Worst Moments

Lady Di's death in 1997 was a devastating event for Princes William and Harry. Craker, who lived the pain alongside them, recalled in several interviews the moment he received the news of the accident. "It was a moment of disbelief and great sorrow," he said, remembering how they tried to cope with the impact of the tragedy.

One of the most moving memories for Craker was seeing William the day after the tragedy, walking alone with his dog. The former bodyguard approached him and expressed his condolences: "William thanked me with great sadness," he recounted, making clear the deep bond between them. Now, Princes William and Harry and the rest of the family mourn Graham's death.