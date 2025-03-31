Karla Sofía Gascón Turns 53 Sending a Controversial Message: 'I Will Continue'

Karla Sofía Gascón has returned to her social media to celebrate her 53rd birthday. She has done so through her Instagram profile, sending a controversial message: "I'm going to keep being exaggerated."

Several weeks ago, this well-known Spanish actress became the center of all criticism. All this after the reappearance of some old tweets with racist and Islamophobic content that she posted between the years 2020 and 2023.

A series of posts that, as we have seen during this time, have managed to impact the successful professional career of Karla Sofía Gascón. So much so that Jacques Audiard, director of the movie Emilia Pérez, has even chosen to completely disassociate himself from her.

Now, she has returned to the stories on her Instagram profile to celebrate a very special event for her. This Monday, March 31, the actress turned 53 years old.

However, Karla Sofía Gascón has wanted to take advantage of this important date to send a new and controversial message, a statement with which she has defended herself from all the criticism.

Karla Sofía Gascón Takes Advantage of Her 53rd Birthday to Send a Controversial Message: "I've Never Harmed Anyone"

Karla Sofía Gascón has taken advantage of her birthday to put an end once and for all to the controversy she has been involved in in recent months.

So much so that, after assuring that she is currently "so comfortable and happy," she wanted to make one very important thing clear: "I've never in my life harmed anyone."

"Not a single comment to try to belittle someone for their skin color, to praise dictators, etc. They can manipulate, lie, take out of context, or invent whatever they like," Karla Sofía Gascón assured afterward.

She also confirmed that the only thing she has done all her life is "defend women, sexual diversity, and equality among all human beings." In addition to "criticizing fanaticism, crime, terrorism, and wars."

"I recommend that you entertain yourselves with something other than distorting my words to try to find something bad in them with the purpose of dimming my light... I don't know how you haven't realized that it's impossible."

At this moment, tired of this situation, Karla Sofía Gascón has made it clear that she is going to "keep being sarcastic, ironic, exaggerated, anti-bullfighting, antifascist." "Neither far-left, nor far-right, nor xenophobic, nor anti-vaccine, nor misogynistic, nor homophobic, nor transphobic," she added.

Additionally, she also wanted to refute "any other stupidity they might invent, even if their intellectual capacity doesn't allow them to understand it." Among other things, she ironically assured that she is not "responsible for world hunger or for the sun not shining in their patios in winter."

"No matter how much adjectives against me are repeated, they don't make them true. I wish you a great day, as great as mine," Karla Sofía Gascón assured, putting an end to her controversy.