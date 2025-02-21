Judge Throws Cold Water on Rocío Carrasco and Admits Antonio David Flores's Claim

Rocío Carrasco has just received a final major blow from the judge in charge of her latest legal battle against Antonio David Flores. As just confirmed, the YouTuber has been acquitted by the Criminal Court number 15 of Madrid.

Today, the intense legal battle between the universal heiress of ‘La más grande’ and her ex-husband adds a new episode. As has just emerged, this judicial body has dismissed the lawsuit filed by the collaborator in 2015 for alleged procedural fraud and supposed asset concealment.

This way, as reported by EsDiario, Antonio David Flores is acquitted of the crimes that Rocío Carrasco and her lawyers accused him of almost a decade ago.

The sentence, in which the businesswoman acted as a private prosecutor, accused her ex-husband of a crime of “procedural fraud according to article 250.1.7 of the Penal Code” and of “punishable insolvency according to article 257 of the same code”.

Rocío Carrasco Receives a New Blow from Justice: Antonio David Flores Wins His Latest Legal Battle

For the crime of procedural fraud, Rocío Carrasco's legal team requested for Antonio David Flores a sentence of one year in prison. Additionally, ten months of a fine with a daily rate of 15 euros.

Regarding the crime of punishable insolvency, the request was four years in prison and twenty months of a fine with the same daily rate. Meanwhile, the Prosecutor requested a lesser sentence: three years in prison and 20 months of a fine, with a daily rate of 12 euros.

However, finally, sentence 47/2025, which consists of a total of 27 pages, has acquitted Antonio David Flores of both crimes. News that, undoubtedly, has been a major blow for Rocío Carrasco.

So far, neither the former television collaborator nor the universal heiress of ‘La más grande’ has made any statements to the media.

This case reached the courts in 2015, after a prior process in which the YouTuber declared himself insolvent. All to justify the lack of payment of his children's support, which occurred between the years 2011 and 2013.

In his defense, Antonio David Flores argued that he did not receive income during that time. This is why he could not give Rocío Carrasco the money she requested for the minors.