Jota Peleteiro Takes Down Jessica Bueno with Information No One Will Forget

Jota Peleteiro has provided information about Jessica Bueno on '¡De Viernes!' that disproves the model's words

Cristo Fernández

Jota Peleteiro broke his silence, sat yesterday on the set of ¡De Viernes! and spoke for the first time on television about his ten-year relationship with Jessica Bueno. It was an interview in which he addressed in detail the reasons for their breakup, the uncomfortable legal situation they are experiencing after their separation, and his conversion to Islam. Additionally, he revealed unknown aspects of his current life as a successful businessman.

One of the most shocking moments of the night was when Jota referred to a chilling episode in Jessica's life. The model had allegedly attempted to take her own life after learning about the supposed infidelities of the former footballer. An episode that marked a turning point in their relationship and that had not been released until now.

A man with a beard and dark hair is sitting in a chair, wearing a black sweater and a white jersey, with plants and curtains in the background.
Jota Peleteiro sat on "¡De Viernes!" | Telecinco

But what really left the audience speechless was Jota's strong economic revelation. "I have signed an agreement that committed me to pay 15,000 euros monthly," confessed the former player. "I have been paying to leave Bilbao, the schools... I have paid every month," he assured live.

Jota Peleteiro Confirms He Has Paid the Alimony to Jessica Bueno Every Month

These statements completely dismantle Jessica Bueno's version. In the past, the model insinuated that Jota was not paying the corresponding alimony.

However, the former footballer made it clear that he has fulfilled all his financial obligations. A reality check that calls Jessica's words into question.

A man with a beard and dark hair is sitting in an indoor setting with plants in the background.
Jota Peleteiro Confirms He Wants to See His Children More | Telecinco

Peleteiro also appeared visibly affected when talking about his children. "It's not easy for a father not to see his children," he confessed with a choked voice. The former athlete revealed that his greatest desire is to spend more time with his little ones, but the legal circumstances make it complicated.

Jota Peleteiro Has Moved On with His Life After Separating from Jessica Bueno

His conversion to Islam was also a central topic in the conversation. Jota explained that he has found in religion a new way of seeing life. A change that has helped him overcome the most difficult moments and that, according to him, has given him the peace he so needed.

A man with a beard and dark hair is sitting indoors, talking and gesturing with his hands.
Jota Peleteiro Has Already Surpassed Jessica Bueno | Telecinco

Jota Peleteiro's interview has given an unexpected twist to the story of his divorce from Jessica Bueno. Social media have exploded with divided opinions.

While some support Jota's version, others defend Jessica. What is clear is that this information will not be easily forgotten.

