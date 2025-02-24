Jennifer López Gives New Information About the Children She Had With Marc Anthony

Jennifer López has shared new information about the children she had with Marc Anthony: they have turned 17 years old. Maximilian 'Max' David and Emme Maribel, as they are called, have starred in the latest video the singer has shared on social media.

In it, Jennifer boasts about how much the twins have grown and how proud she is of them. "Seventeen. I love them beyond eternity," she wrote alongside a compilation video of previously unseen moments.

Jennifer López Gives a Last Update on the Twins She Had with Marc Anthony

Jennifer López and Marc Anthony were for years one of the international couples that most captured media attention. Their relationship began in the late '90s and they decided to marry in 2004. From that relationship, the twins Maximilian "Max" David and Emme Maribel were born.

She has dedicated her latest post to them, giving new information about her children: they have turned 17 years old. "Seventeen. I love them beyond eternity," wrote the Diva from the Bronx alongside a compilation video of them.

Through unpublished photos, the artist highlights how important Max and Emme are in her life. In the video, she shows endearing family moments, highlighting the different activities and celebrations she has experienced with her children over the years. The singer and actress also expressed her unconditional love for them with a message full of affection and admiration.

Jennifer and Marc Anthony's children, Max and Emme, have been the center of attention on several occasions. However, it is only now that the most intimate and personal side of the twins has been revealed. Through her social media, López has demonstrated being a very active and loving mother with her children, sharing moments with them.

It has not been an easy task, as she has explained in several interviews how hard it is to balance her work with her role as a mother. For her, dedicating quality time to her children has been her top priority. Now, Emme and Max have turned 17 years old and their change is more than evident.

Jennifer López Shows Off the Family She Had with Marc Anthony

Although their marriage dissolved in 2011, the relationship between Marc Anthony and Jennifer López has continued to be very cordial. They have always shown unity and have jointly shared their responsibilities with their children.

The common interest has been to provide Max and Emme with a safe place full of love and complete dedication despite their respective careers. In fact, in the past, she commented that stopping her career to be with her children was one of the best decisions.

Both JLo and Marc enjoy overwhelming success in music and their profession takes time away from being with their children. However, both have made sure to be present at the most important moments in the twins' lives.

Like now on the 17th anniversary. A figure that brings them closer to their independence and offers a new stage in Jennifer López's life. In the birthday video, the artist shared her happiness at seeing how her children have grown and developed independently.

In fact, each one is beginning to stand out in different fields. Emme, in particular, has shown great talent in music, which has led to rumors about a possible career in entertainment. Without a doubt, Jennifer is very proud of the family she has managed to form thanks to Marc Anthony.