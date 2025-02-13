'The Island of Temptations' Unveils Tadeo and Sthefany's Secret: 'I'm Tired Already'

During its latest broadcast, La Isla de las Tentaciones has revealed an important secret about the couple formed by Tadeo and Sthefany. "I'm tired of it," the young woman stated after their notable reunion on the beach.

This Wednesday, February 12, this famous reality show returned to Telecinco's line-up with a new episode full of tension. However, to the surprise of many, on this occasion Montoya was not one of the main protagonists.

In addition to the face-off between Anita and Gabriella, viewers witnessed the meeting of Tadeo and Sthefany. At that moment, even though they couldn't speak to each other, they engaged in a harsh exchange of reproaches.

After this disagreement, each returned to their villa. However, his argument with Sthefany did not prevent the young man from succumbing to temptation. Minutes later, the resident of Villa Montaña gave in to passion and ended up kissing his favorite temptress, Mayeli.

"We got into the jacuzzi, and once there, the bubbles started to heat up. One thing led to another, and in the end, I ended up sticking my tongue all the way to the uvula," Tadeo confessed to the cameras of La Isla de las Tentaciones.

As expected, this scene set off all the alarms in Villa Playa. So much so that all the girls quickly reacted to this acoustic signal.

Sthefany Reveals a Secret About Her Relationship with Tadeo on La Isla de las Tentaciones

Although there is no doubt that Tadeo succumbed to temptation, his partner, Sthefany, did not lag behind. As soon as the light turned on in Villa Playa, the young woman immediately knew that her boyfriend was responsible.

However, she did not hesitate to take action. So much so that she had no qualms about revealing to her companions how tired she is of this situation:

"To hell with it, I'm tired of it. If Tadeo were unfaithful to me, I would move further with Simone," Sthefany stated, visibly angry. Moreover, with these words, she made it very clear that their encounter moments before had served no purpose.

Nevertheless, she was not the only one who felt threatened by the alarm that had just sounded. Meanwhile, Alba also wanted to say a few words after seeing the first harsh images of her boyfriend Álvaro and his temptress Erika: "I will never forgive cheating."