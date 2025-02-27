The Infidelity That Displeases King Charles and the Entire Royal Family: Divorce in Sight

The marriage between Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli has once again become a subject of speculation in the British media. In recent days, several outlets have suggested that the couple might be going through a crisis. Apparently, Edoardo's intense work schedule is one of the main reasons for this supposed tension.

A Past Full of Controversies and a Relationship That Continues to Make Headlines

The outlet The List has analyzed some details suggesting that the relationship might be in a delicate moment. Meanwhile, Edoardo has given an interview to the German outlet Bunte, where he talked about his professional and personal side without making any reference to his married life. All this has occurred in a context marked by the recent arrival of their second daughter together, Athena, who was born at the end of January.

| Instagram, @viva_magazyn

A Marriage Marked by Controversy from the Start

Since their romance became public in 2018, Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli have had to deal with several controversies. At that time, it was revealed that Edoardo was still living with his ex-partner, Dara Huang, mother of his first son, Wolfie. Additionally, there were rumors that their relationship ended due to his infidelity, something that was never confirmed but tainted the businessman's image from the beginning.

All this adds to the fact that not everyone approves of a royal family member partnering with someone who already has children. The shadow of the past has continued to haunt them, and on several occasions, their marriage has been the target of media speculation. One of the most controversial episodes occurred during the preparations for their wedding in 2020.

The couple had to postpone their wedding due to the pandemic. Additionally, the scandal surrounding Prince Andrew for his connection to the Epstein case also affected Beatrice and her future husband's image. To make matters worse, Edoardo's father stated at the time that he had not yet met his daughter-in-law, a detail that caused all kinds of comments.

Controversial Decisions and Rumors of Distancing

Speculations about a possible crisis between Beatrice and Edoardo have intensified in recent months. One of the moments that most fueled doubts was the couple's decision not to spend Christmas with the British royal family. Initially, they planned to travel to Italy with Edoardo's family, which was interpreted as a snub to King Charles III.

At the last minute, Beatrice and Edoardo decided to stay in Sandringham, as doctors advised against the princess making the trip due to her pregnancy. Despite their presence at the royal residence, criticism was quick to arrive. The rumors fueled the narrative that their relationship with the royal family is distant and that their marriage is not at its best.

Despite everything, Beatrice has chosen silence. So far, she has not made any statements on the matter nor reappeared in public to deny the speculations. What is certain is that this relationship is surrounded by controversy and the media attention on the couple remains more alive than ever.