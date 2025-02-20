Mary of Denmark's Important Confession About Susan, Her Stepmother: 'she Is…'

Queen Mary of Denmark has been absent from the official agenda in recent weeks. Alongside her husband, King Frederick X, she has traveled to Australia amid concerns about the condition of her father, John Donaldson.

The Danish Royal House had maintained discretion about the couple's whereabouts, leaving Prince Christian as regent in Denmark. Now, it has been confirmed that the reason for the trip is related to her father's delicate condition.

Since she moved to Denmark to become the crown princess, Mary has visited her native country on numerous occasions. However, in recent months these trips have become more frequent, suggesting greater concern for her father's health.

Mary of Denmark's Most Unknown Drama

Donaldson, a professor of Applied Mathematics at the University of Tasmania, has been an essential pillar in her life. Her close relationship with him has been maintained over the years despite the distance.

Mary Elizabeth was born on February 5, 1972, in Hobart, Tasmania. She is the youngest of four siblings: Jane, Patricia, and John. Her parents, John and Henrietta Donaldson, married in 1963 in Scotland before emigrating to Australia a year later.

There they built their life, providing Mary with a peaceful childhood before her destiny led her to the Danish royalty. One of the hardest moments of her life was the loss of her mother in 1999. Henrietta passed away from a heart attack, leaving a deep void in the family.

Mary of Denmark's Important Confession About Her Stepmother

Her death marked a turning point in Mary's life, who has always remembered her mother fondly. Years later, in 2001, her father rebuilt his life by marrying Susan Elizabeth Donaldson, a British writer of mystery novels.

Although this change might have been difficult, Mary has always maintained a good relationship with her stepmother. The queen herself has expressed her affection for her on more than one occasion, affectionately stating, "She is my friend."

Today, the queen is with her father in Australia, facing a challenging moment in her personal life. Her role as sovereign is temporarily on hold while she prioritizes her family's well-being.