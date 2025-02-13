Helen Lindes Confesses Something About Rudy Fernández That Confirms All Suspicions

Helen Lindes has returned to her Instagram profile with a new post that confirms all the suspicions about her husband, Rudy Fernández. Through the stories of that social network, the model has revealed the great involvement the basketball player is having with their newborn baby.

It was this past January 31 when Rudy and Helen shared with all their followers a very special piece of news: the arrival of their third daughter, Anaís. Along with a series of images of their family, Miss Spain did not want to miss the opportunity to share all the details related to her latest delivery.

| @helenlindesgrif, Instagram

“This Thursday, January 30, Anaís Fernández Lindes was born in a natural birth at 9:45 in the morning... She weighed 7 lbs. 5 oz. (3.320 kg) and measured 19.7 in. (50 cm). We are both doing very well, recovering from this intense experience and eager to go home,” she announced.

Additionally, Helen Lindes did not want to miss the opportunity to thank Rudy Fernández “for making this moment even more special.” “We are now a large family,” she added.

| Instagram, @helenlindesgrif

Now, this well-known model has returned to the stories on her Instagram profile to share with her more than 378,000 followers a very emotional and revealing photograph.

In it, we can see Rudy Fernández feeding the little one. A scene that reveals the great involvement the former basketball player is having in raising Anaís.

Helen Lindes Confirms All the Suspicions About Rudy Fernández Through Social Media

This Wednesday, February 12, Helen Lindes surprised her followers by sharing new images of her third daughter with Rudy Fernández. In the first one, we can see the baby lying on the sofa at home: “I could eat those little feet!”

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

However, the scene that has caused the most stir has been the one starring the former basketball player. In it, we can see the athlete feeding his newborn daughter with a bottle, who came into the world just two weeks ago.

“How she grabs your finger,” the model wrote tenderly in that post, showing off the pride and admiration she feels for Rudy Fernández and his role as a father.

With this emotional image, Helen Lindes has revealed not only how united and happy they are but also the support she is receiving from Rudy.