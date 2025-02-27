Pope Francis's Health Takes a New U-turn: 'a New…'

Pope Francis's health condition has caused a wave of concern since his hospital admission on February 14. At 88 years old, any medical complication raises anxiety, and this time has been no exception. The Vatican has kept the press and the faithful alert to every update as doubts about his recovery grow.

The Pope was hospitalized for a complicated bronchitis that led to bilateral pneumonia, which caused concern due to the delicate situation. Throughout these days, reports on his condition have been issued, some indicating complications and others showing signs of slight improvement. However, it wasn't until the recent communication from his medical team that details of his progress began to offer some optimism.

Pope's Health Has Experienced "A New and Slight Improvement"

The Pope's medical team has communicated that the Pontiff's conditions have experienced "a new and slight improvement." This has been confirmed through the results of the latest tests conducted, such as the chest scan, which revealed a "normal evolution" of his condition. Additionally, it has been reported that the previously detected kidney failure has disappeared, which has been a good sign.

Pope Francis continues to receive specialized care, which includes the administration of high-flow oxygen and he is also undergoing respiratory physiotherapy to improve his lung capacity. Despite the difficulties, the doctors have noted that he hasn't experienced new asthmatic respiratory crises in recent days. Another positive aspect has been the improvement in his anemia, as the platelets in his blood have increased, which is an encouraging sign.

Although the advances are slight, the doctors prefer to maintain a reserved prognosis. For the first time since February 22, it hasn't been declared that his condition is "critical," which provides some relief. However, the Pontiff continues to receive care in the hospital, and his health remains under rigorous observation.

This Is Pope Francis's Daily Life While Recovering

Despite being hospitalized, Pope Francis continues to perform some of his daily functions. According to Vatican sources, the Pontiff has been able to sign some decrees and appointments, showing his commitment to his duties. He has also been able to eat solid foods normally and has shown the ability to move around the room with some independence.

Close sources have indicated that, although his health remains the main focus of attention, the Pope continues to carry out work tasks. Like modifying laws to give more powers to key figures in the Vatican. These moments of work are indicative of his ability to remain active despite the medical challenges.

Outside the hospital, the faithful continue to show their support. They approach the Gemelli hospital to leave flowers and candles, praying for the Pope's speedy recovery. These gestures of solidarity reflect the affection for the Pontiff's health as the Vatican works on his well-being and mission.