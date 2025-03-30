Prince Harry's Harsh Blow for His Mother Lady Di: It Was in Her Honor

The British royalty, it seems, never stops facing new challenges, especially in recent months. The movements of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are some of the elements that increase the tension. The royal family has not been immune to internal problems, which include unexpected conflicts.

Amid all the tensions, a new controversy arises that jeopardizes the future of an institution. An unexpected turn has occurred that destabilizes one of the most important organizations of the British royalty. This was founded in 2006 in honor of Harry's mother, Princess Diana.

Sentebale's Internal Crisis: Jeopardizes the Future

Prince Harry, in his commitment to charitable causes, has been a prominent figure in the Sentebale foundation. The foundation has been a pillar for children and young people affected by HIV/AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana. However, Harry has decided to resign from his position as patron due to a growing internal crisis that could affect the future of the institution.

The conflict within Sentebale arose from the relationship between the chair of the board, Dr. Sophie Chandauka, and the members of the organization's trust. The situation became unsustainable, leading the trustees to request her resignation. However, Dr. Chandauka defended herself and claimed that she had been a victim of harassment and misogyny within the institution, which further complicated the situation.

In response to this conflict, Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho decided to resign as patrons of Sentebale, in solidarity with the trustees. "What has happened is unthinkable," they expressed in a joint statement. Both royals made it clear that this decision was necessary due to the loss of confidence in the chair.

Resignations and an Ongoing Investigation

The controversy has also led to the resignation of several members, including CEO Richard Miller, after five years in the position. Additionally, other board members, Johnny Hornby, Lynda Chalker, and Mark Dyer, have also resigned, leaving the foundation in a complicated situation. These resignations have increased tensions, raising doubts about the future of the charitable institution.

Meanwhile, the Charity Commission of the United Kingdom has launched an investigation into Sentebale's governance. A spokesperson for the commission assured that they are evaluating how to proceed to ensure that the institution's original mission is not compromised. Despite the internal crisis, the hope is that Sentebale's beneficiaries, the children and young people receiving support, are not affected by these management issues.

With everything that has happened, Prince Harry faces a challenge that could affect both his legacy and that of his mother, Princess Diana. What began as a charitable organization to honor her memory is now at risk of continuing.