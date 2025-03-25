Harry, Trapped in a Fading Marriage: Harsh Words Toward Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has been harshly criticized by former Vanity Fair editor, Graydon Carter. In his recent statements, Carter claimed that Meghan is "disoriented in facts and reality." The controversy arose after recalling an interview he had with the Duchess of Sussex when she was on the magazine's cover in 2017.

Carter, who led Vanity Fair for 25 years, recounted how Meghan asked the magazine to focus more on her "charitable work and philanthropy." This happened when she was not yet married to Harry and was still playing Rachel Zane in Suits. Carter commented that Meghan Markle's attitude surprised him, as she seemed disconnected from reality: "This woman is somewhat disoriented."

The Vanity Fair Cover in 2017

Meghan was on the cover of Vanity Fair in October 2017, under the title: "She's Just Wild About Harry." Carter admitted that at first, he didn't know who Meghan Markle was, but his team explained that she would marry Prince Harry. However, the interview with Meghan wasn't easy: when one of the reporters asked her about Harry, she reacted sharply.

"Excuse me, is this going to be all about Prince Harry?" Meghan said. "I thought we were going to talk about my charity work," she added. These would be the words of the future Duchess of Sussex at that time, according to Carter.

Meghan Markle's Relationship with the Royal Family

The relationship between Meghan and the Royal Family has been tense from the beginning. After Meghan and Harry stepped back from public royal life in 2020, tensions only increased. Despite the differences, Carter believes that Princess Diana would be sad about her son's current situation.

"Anything that comes between brothers is a disaster," Carter commented, referring to the distance between Harry and his brother William. Diana's figure was always close to Carter, who assures that the princess felt great empathy for the situation of other women. She spoke of women like Jackie Kennedy, whom she compared to her own experience within the Royal Family.

Criticism of the Duchess of Sussex and Her Marriage

In 2023, Carter also spoke about the Sussexes' marriage. He predicted it wouldn't last as long as many wanted: "I think it will last years, not decades." According to him, Meghan has gotten what she wanted: notoriety, money, and a title.

However, Harry's "usefulness" to her has diminished over time. Carter considers that Meghan has achieved her goal, but he also mentioned that the relationship with Harry is wearing out. For him, Meghan has been very skillful in getting what she wanted.

Rivalry with Gwyneth Paltrow

In recent weeks, Meghan has been part of a growing rivalry with Gwyneth Paltrow, by posting a video that contrasted with Meghan's image, who usually appears always perfect. Paltrow's post, in which the actress can be seen cooking at home without makeup and in comfortable clothes, was seen as a challenge to Meghan.

Some point to an attempt to mock the Duchess's latest series by Paltrow. Although Meghan replied on her social media, the exchange between the two celebrities has caused much speculation. Followers of both figures have commented that the rivalry seems to grow over time, as their lifestyles are compared.

Meghan Markle's Public Image

The Duchess remains a controversial figure and, despite the criticism, remains relevant in the entertainment world. Her series With Love, Meghan was renewed for a second season, which shows that Meghan still maintains a fan base. However, she also received a flood of criticism when it premiered on Netflix.

Despite everything, the Duchess of Sussex continues with her projects. Although her relationship with the British Royal Family remains a controversial topic, Meghan Markle has shown that she maintains her place.