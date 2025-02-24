Harry and Meghan Markle, Devastated After the Latest News From King Charles Iii

The relationship between King Charles III of England and his son, Prince Harry, remains a topic of debate. A recent comment by the monarch has fueled speculation about the distance between them. The monarch has avoided making direct reference to his son in a conversation about the Invictus Games.

During an event at the Imperial College London's Center for Injury Studies, the king spoke with David Henson, a former British Army captain and Paralympic athlete. When he mentioned his experience at the Invictus Games, the monarch reacted with a brief "Fantastic." Charles III did not want to say more words about an event that was precisely founded by his son Harry in 2014.

| Europa Press

A Gesture of Omission That Hasn't Gone Unnoticed

Royal experts like Roya Nikkhah and Kate Mansey have pointed out that King Charles III missed a key opportunity. "It was a missed occasion for the king to acknowledge the Invictus Games, especially considering their origin and the key role Harry played," Nikkhah commented on her podcast.

Since his resignation from the royal family in 2020, surrounded by controversies, the Duke of Sussex has had a tense relationship with his father. The meetings between them have been few and brief, like the one that took place after the announcement of the monarch's cancer diagnosis, which barely lasted 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, the royal family faces other controversies that continue to make headlines. One of the most recent is the scandal surrounding Prince Andrew and his connections with convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein.

| Instagram, @meghan

King Charles III Under Pressure from Family Scandals

Gloria Allred, an attorney, has demanded that the British monarchy take a firmer stance in support of sexual abuse victims. She has requested that the king publicly show his solidarity and adopt a more forceful position on the issue. In this complex scenario, the royal family finds itself at a turning point.

Public opinion remains divided, with growing pressure both over the handling of the distance with Harry and the management of Andrew's case. The absence of words from Charles III could be a clear sign of the deep rift that still exists between him and his younger son. For now, reconciliation seems further away than ever, despite the monarch's extremely delicate health.