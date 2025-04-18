Hard Blow for Frank Cuesta: He Has Confirmed the Worst and His Son Zape Is Worried

Frank Cuesta has confirmed the worst: he is closing his YouTube channel and leaving Thailand. In an emotional video, he has expressed that his emotional health and legal adversities have led him to take this drastic measure. He acknowledged that the situation could lead to much more serious consequences, and this has raised alarms for everyone, especially his son Zape.

Cuesta's decision has not been taken lightly. He assures that he is facing a complex and uncertain situation, and his safety and that of his family are his top priority. His animal protection work has caused numerous enemies, and these conflicts have reached a critical point.

| Europa Press

Frank Cuesta Makes a Drastic Decision

Frank Cuesta has been going through a complicated situation in Thailand for months. After his arrest numerous issues have arisen in the herpetologist's life that have notably affected him. After assessing the impact and considering it, Cuesta has made a drastic decision.

Through a video, Frank has confirmed the worst: he is closing his YouTube channel and leaving Thailand. "I'm going to stop being in front of the public, on social media, in videos, because it's affecting me a lot," he confesses. Cuesta's decision is influenced by multiple factors, including legal and personal accusations that have affected his well-being.

Gracias y hasta siempre

Frank confesses that "emotionally I'm not well," and this has raised alarms for everyone, starting with his son Zape. After his arrest for illegal possession of protected animals in his sanctuary, the threats he has received in recent months have increased. Frank has publicly denounced the pressure he suffers in Thailand, but he believes that the authorities have not provided him with the necessary protection.

In fact, one of the reasons that lead him to leave the country is the threat his children received. "I will probably end up deported or thrown in jail like a dog," he explains. To avoid putting his and his family's integrity at risk, he has decided to leave and give up everything.

"I'm the one to blame for everything that happens to me or my surroundings," he argued. "I have to leave the country, this could completely destroy me," he stated, deeply affected.

Frank Cuesta Leaves His Sanctuary in the Hands of His Children and Partner

The uncertainty about Frank Cuesta's future is palpable among all his followers. The herpetologist has been living in Thailand for over ten years and has made the country his place of residence. There, he formed a family with the model Yuyee, with whom he now has a bitter legal dispute over the animal sanctuary.

The site was created four years ago and is aimed at protecting animals at risk. However, the decision to leave Thailand means that the future of the sanctuary is also compromised. Regarding this, Frank wanted to clarify in his message that his departure will not affect the project.

| YouTube, @Frank_Cuesta

"This is for my children and for Paloma," he explained, making it clear that the sanctuary's work will continue. Despite his withdrawal from social media, Cuesta has assured that he will continue to support his partner Paloma and his son Zape. The projects related to animal conservation will continue, and Cuesta believes that his absence will be beneficial.

Although he is stepping away from the public eye, his commitment to wildlife protection remains a priority. He has even expressed his intention to create a new sanctuary elsewhere when circumstances allow.

Many followers regret his departure and the closure of the channel, but they understand the circumstances that have forced him to make that decision. Frank Cuesta says goodbye, but his message persists and encourages continued fighting for animal protection.