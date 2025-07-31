Kylian Mbappé will have a new partner if Vinícius Júnior leaves: he's the best '9' in the world

Vinícius Júnior is going through a difficult period at Real Madrid. His performance has dropped and his contract renewal is stalled due to a salary disagreement with the board. Saudi Arabia is offering €350 million ($380 million) for his transfer, which is generating strong interest among Madridist fans to know all the details.

| Europa Press

Florentino Pérez, for now, is resisting selling Vinícius because he considers him one of the best wingers in the world. However, if the salary conflict keeps going, his departure isn't ruled out. Vinícius Júnior has asked to earn the same as Kylian Mbappé and the club doesn't accept that parity.

Is Vinícius Júnior leaving Real Madrid?

The press is talking about a proposal from Saudi Arabia that could reach €350 million ($380 million) as a transfer fee. In addition, there is speculation about a contract for Vinícius Júnior worth one billion euros ($1.1 billion) over five years, although the club denies having received a formal offer. The figure is unmatched, but his departure from Real Madrid depends more on his demands than on Saudi Arabia.

At Real Madrid, they want to keep Vinícius Júnior much longer, since they consider him one of the best in the world. However, analysts warn that his renewal, and therefore his continuity, could be affected if he keeps his demands. Vinícius Júnior is asking to be on the same level as Kylian Mbappé and that could be his sentence.

Real Madrid's plan if Vinícius Júnior leaves: Kylian Mbappé to the wing, and the best "9" in the world arrives

If Vinícius Júnior ends up leaving, Kylian Mbappé would return to his natural position on the left wing. That would free up the striker position for the big white bet: Erling Haaland as the new "9". Madrid has targeted the Norwegian for some time as the ideal signing if the Brazilian leaves.

The arrival of Haaland would allow Kylian Mbappé to play in his spot. The operation would make sense if the club secures the resources from selling Vinícius Júnior. The squad would gain forcefulness and experience in attack.

This is Real Madrid's position

Florentino Pérez doesn't want Vinícius Júnior's renewal to break the team's salary stability. He would rather force his departure. The president wants to avoid internal tensions at all costs.

If that's the case, Kylian Mbappé becomes the central figure of the new project. He would return to the left wing, his natural position, leaving the "9" spot to Erling Haaland. The operation would allow the club to revitalize the attack without losing performance.

In sporting terms, Vinícius Júnior has offered less than in previous seasons. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappé needs to finish adapting to playing as a center forward. Now, if Vini ends up leaving, Erling Haaland is positioned as the "9" of the future.