Gisela's Happy News, Chenoa's Colleague and Friend in 'Operación Triunfo'

Gisela is in the spotlight today. The reason is that the Catalan singer, who was a colleague and friend of Chenoa in Operación Triunfo, has shared happy news with her fans through social media.

No less than she has shared with them that today is a very special day. The reason is that her son is celebrating his first birthday.

| Instagram, @giselaoficial

Gisela, Friend of Chenoa, Is Happy for Her Son Indiana's First Birthday

Gisela rose to fame as a contestant on OT 1, where she met and formed a friendship with other young talents at that time like Chenoa and David Bustamante. Since then, she has developed an intense musical career that she has especially balanced with her personal life. A personal life in which her partner, José Ángel Ortega, is essential.

Today, she surprised her followers with happy news: she is celebrating her son Indiana's first birthday. She announced it by uploading several images of her little one's birth to Instagram, where she is seen deeply moved.

Alongside them, she wrote a truly emotional text: “One year of you, of EVERYTHING, of the best and the hardest. But, above all, the best. I love you so much... I love you infinitely and thank life for letting me be your mother.”

“Congratulations, my son. Happy first year of life, Indiana. I hope life grants me a thousand years by your side.”

The path to motherhood hasn't been easy for Gisela. At 45 years old, after more than five years of attempts and facing various challenges, she managed to welcome Indiana on March 30, 2024. During the pregnancy, she faced complications that led her to be hospitalized several times.

Despite the difficulties, she always showed a positive attitude and openly shared her experience with her followers, highlighting the importance of perseverance and family support. Her partner, along with friends like Chenoa, has been an essential pillar in this process. Together, they have celebrated every small achievement in their child's life.

Gisela Receives Support from Friends and Colleagues on This Special Day

This heartfelt dedication has garnered numerous likes from the friend of Chenoa's followers, but also from well-known faces with whom she has a relationship. This would be the case of Geno Machado, a contestant of Operación Triunfo 1, who said to her: “Congratulations, little one, your aunt loves you.”

Other well-known faces like Irma Soriano, Frank Blanco, and Manel Fuentes have joined in. This presenter with whom Gisela now has a strong connection, as she will be a contestant in the new edition of Tu cara me suena, which he hosts. An edition that will begin this upcoming April 4 and in which other celebrities like Ana Guerra and Bertín Osborne will compete.

| Atresmedia

The Catalan's participation in this format is awaited with enthusiasm by her followers, who will be able to enjoy her talent on stage. Without a doubt, this new project represents a balance between her professional and personal life, proving that it is possible to successfully combine both facets.