A storm corners Carmen Alcayde in 'Supervivientes': 'without food and without strength'

Carmen Alcayde is experiencing her lowest moments in Supervivientes. The journalist, who arrived in Honduras to fill the gap left by Beatriz Rico, is showing her vulnerability these days in the face of hunger and the difficulty that this experience entails. It was Borja González who spoke on her behalf and on behalf of the other contestants to express that they can't take it anymore enduring "without food and without strength".

A fact that weighs heavily on the day-to-day life of the survivors, who have already been on this adventure for almost two and a half months. Carmen Alcayde, Anita, Montoya, Álex Adrover, and Borja saw how a new storm hit the island. Rains and strong winds have only negatively affected not only their physical state but also their mood.

Sandra Barneda herself showed her emotion when connecting with the inhabitants of Playa Furia: "I see you weak, and I'm going to try to give you all the encouragement. You move me, I say it from the heart," the presenter let slip. Sincere words that moved the contestants, who were already tired of the weather's inclemencies.

Carmen Alcayde feels overwhelmed by the consequences of barely eating

"It has been very hard, the cold gets into your body and doesn't go away," Álex Adrover assured. Then, it was his companion Borja who explained that they have noticed the weight loss a lot, a fact that Carmen Alcayde corroborated. "You quickly get a cold that doesn't leave your body," explained the former Telecinco presenter.

The Valencian expressed before traveling to Honduras that her biggest fear was the bugs. A concern that, as it seems, has taken a back seat behind the cold and hunger.

Meanwhile, Anita opened up about what they were experiencing in the last hours. "You are the only joy we've had today," the Catalan began saying to Sandra Barneda. She then admitted that they hadn't eaten all day and that their fire had also gone out.

Carmen Alcayde made it clear that she didn't have the strength to continue

It should be remembered that a few weeks ago Manuel, Makoke, and Nieves, then residents of Playa Misterio, shared their discomfort with the contest's organization.

The survivors warned of the difficult situation they were going through due to the lack of food. Then their pleas were heard, and after passing a test, they received an extra reward.

It remains to be seen if the delicate situation that the contestants are now going through will cause the reality show's management to reconsider making a gesture in the same direction. Meanwhile, there are still a few weeks left until the winner of the current edition of Supervivientes is revealed.