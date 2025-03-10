Frederik and Mary of Denmark Are Celebrating: The Photo Everyone Is Talking About

Prince Christian of Denmark continues his military training at the Guard Regiment in Slagelse. At this stage of his life, the young man has received a very special visit: that of King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark.

Frederik and Mary went to the military base to reunite with their son on a day eagerly awaited by the soldiers' families. The Royal House shared the news on their social media, showing the pride they feel for Christian in this new challenge.

Since he began his training, the prince has demonstrated his commitment to military discipline, an important step in his preparation as a future king. There is no doubt that the young man is a source of pride for Frederik and Mary of Denmark.

| Instagram, @detdanskekongehus

Frederik and Mary of Denmark Are Delighted

Beyond the visit itself, it was one particular image that captured everyone's attention: the embrace between Frederik and his son. In the photograph, the king is seen holding Christian with evident emotion, in a gesture that conveys closeness and admiration.

This moment has moved many, reflecting the complicity and strong bond that unites father and son. King Frederik, who also underwent military training in his youth, understands better than anyone the challenges Prince Christian faces.

Their embrace is not only a show of affection but also a recognition of the effort Christian is showing at this stage of his life. For the monarch, seeing his son take on this commitment is a source of pride, and the image clearly shows how significant this experience is.

| Instagram, @detdanskekongehus

The Danish Royal Family Has Visited Their Son

Since joining the army, the prince has chosen to live the training with full responsibility, even renouncing his military salary. His attitude has been highlighted by the Royal House, which has shared several moments of his progress at the academy.

However, the photograph of the embrace between father and son is undoubtedly the most emotional so far. Frederik of Denmark's gesture has been interpreted as a symbol of the unconditional support he provides to his son at this crucial stage.

With this image, the royal family has once again demonstrated their closeness and the pride they feel for Christian, whose journey in the army has just begun.