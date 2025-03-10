The Firm Decision Carolina of Monaco Has Made Regarding Her Nephew, Alexandre Grimaldi

The Grimaldi lineage has been marked by complex family relationships, some filled with affection and others, on the other hand, marked by indifference. In the case of Alexandre Grimaldi, son of Albert of Monaco, his relationship with certain members of the monarchy is nonexistent.

The closeness with his father and his sister Jazmin Grace, another of the sovereign's extramarital children, is evident. However, the connection with his aunt, Princess Caroline of Monaco, seems to have never existed.

Caroline of Monaco's Firm Decision Regarding Alexandre Grimaldi

Caroline of Monaco, one of the most prominent figures of the Monegasque royalty, has managed to maintain an impeccable image both inside and outside the Principality. However, her distant attitude toward Alexandre and Jazmin Grace has not gone unnoticed.

To date, she has never been seen posing with her two nephews, not even at informal events. Despite the presence of Jazmin and Alexandre Grimaldi at some events in the Principality, the truth is that they have never been part of the closest family circle.

Their father, Albert of Monaco, has tried to give them a space within public life. Nonetheless, Caroline has chosen to maintain a clear distance from the two children her brother had before marrying Charlène of Monaco.

Two Completely Separate Worlds

Not only has Caroline maintained this stance. Her own children have also not shared public moments with Alexandre or Jazmin. Over the years, the separation between both parts of the family has been evident, with no signs of rapprochement or recorded encounters.

Meanwhile, Alexandre has grown up away from protocol and without succession rights. Despite this circumstance, he maintains a cordial relationship with Albert and has gradually begun to gain more visibility in the media environment.

The only close bond known within his family environment is the one he maintains with Jazmin Grace. Both have found common ground in their legacy, even enjoying together the movies starring their grandmother, Grace Kelly.

The Grimaldi family continues to maintain a traditional structure. However, Alexandre's figure is emerging as that of a young man who, although he carries royal blood, has grown up away from the recognition of part of his paternal family.