Firm Decision of Queen Letizia Upon Discovering What Leonor Is Doing in Elcano

Queen Letizia has made the firm decision to stay in Spain and not join Felipe on his trip to Uruguay. This action by the queen is due to the latest news about Princess Leonor on Elcano: she continues with her training. Although the king's trip will coincide with his daughter's arrival in the same country, they will not be able to see each other due to their obligations.

A more than sufficient reason for Letizia to have declined to join her husband. Thus, the queen will not be at the inauguration of Yamandú Orsi, the new president of Uruguay. Meanwhile, she will stay in Spain to attend to other institutional commitments.

Queen Letizia Makes a Decision After Learning the Latest About Leonor

In a few days, Felipe, Letizia, and Leonor will see their paths cross. The same week the princess arrives in Uruguay, her father will be in the same place as his eldest daughter.

However, the decision the queen has made is to stay in Spain and not join Felipe to Uruguay. After learning that Leonor must fulfill her obligations on Elcano and will not be able to see her father, the queen has declined to travel abroad.

Felipe, meanwhile, will also not be able to do anything to reunite with his daughter despite being in the same place. The king will attend the inauguration of Yamandú Orsi, who has become the new president of Uruguay. Normally, Letizia accompanies him to this type of event, but this time it will not be so.

Each member of the royal family must fulfill their respective agendas and obligations, so they will not have the opportunity to see each other. Leonor is completely focused on her training within Elcano and must follow the same instructions as the rest of the midshipmen.

Meanwhile, Felipe will not be able to stay longer than necessary to make that meeting with his eldest daughter possible. While this is taking place, Letizia will be in Spain fulfilling her institutional agenda.

Queen Letizia Will Not join Felipe During His Trip to Uruguay

This will be the first time Leonor's training aboard Elcano takes her to the same country where Felipe is. Although both coincide in dates in the South American country, they will not be able to see each other, which has motivated Letizia to stay in Spain.

During her journey through South America, she can't leave the ship until reaching the port, where she will make her stop in Montevideo. The ship will arrive on March 5 and will stay until the 9th, but Leonor will continue with her training and will not be able to meet Felipe.

The king can't extend his stay, as he must return to Spain to continue with his institutional agenda. Here Letizia will be waiting for him, whose absence at the inauguration of the new Uruguayan president will be noticeable.

Leonor is very involved in her training in the Navy and is showing a great capacity for adaptation. Despite the long journey, she hasn't experienced serious discomfort and successfully fulfills her obligations on Elcano.

The great test will come in a few days when she coincides in Uruguay with her father. The desire to reunite with him will be evident, but the heiress will have to make a great effort to stay firm and not neglect her obligations.

Undoubtedly, a challenge for Felipe, Letizia, and Leonor who will have to wait until June when the Princess of Asturias finishes her training.