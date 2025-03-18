Olalla Moreno's Firm Decision That Turns Her Future Around in 'Com Si Fos Ahir'

The series Com si fos ahir continues to add tension and emotion to its plots, keeping viewers hooked with each new episode. The characters face personal challenges and secrets that come to light, further complicating their relationships.

In the next episode, Cati, played by Olalla Moreno, will be at the center of an unexpected situation that will turn the pizzeria upside down. A gesture that will bring consequences for several characters, especially for Salvatore.

Olalla Moreno's Firm Decision

Cati's story will take an unexpected turn when she causes an incident at the pizzeria with the purpose of forcing Salvatore's return. What seems like a simple personal strategy quickly becomes complicated when Agustí, Marcel, and Korinna also get involved.

This twist will show Cati's ability to handle situations in her favor. However, the outcome of her plan might not be what she expects. Olalla Moreno's performance will be key in this episode, reflecting her character's determination and desperation.

Shocking Discoveries and Personal Dilemmas

On the other hand, Andreu makes an unexpected discovery when he finds out that Lluís has a sister, a secret he had kept hidden. Eva quickly reproaches him, demanding answers and questioning his trust.

However, Lluís insists that he hasn't been in contact with his sister for a long time. This revelation adds more uncertainty to the characters' relationship and raises new questions about Lluís's past.

Financial Problems and Vocational Crises

Meanwhile, Itziar confesses to Aniol that she will be able to settle her debt thanks to the sale of an apartment. However, it remains to be seen if this solution will be enough to solve all her problems.

On the other hand, Francesc is going through a deep professional crisis and begins to long for his connection with music. This internal conflict will lead him to question his future and reconsider which path he wants to follow. The next episode of Com si fos ahir promises to maintain the intrigue and drama.

There is no doubt that Cati's story, played by Olalla Moreno, will make this episode a must-watch for the audience. Com si fos ahir has managed to establish itself as one of the most successful series in the history of the Catalan regional channel.