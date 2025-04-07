Frederik of Denmark Receives a Harsh Blow, and It's Because of His Wife Mary

During an elegant evening at the historic Le Grand Hôtel, organized to honor French authorities, Frederik and Mary of Denmark made an appearance that did not go unnoticed. Although both wore impeccable outfits, it was the king's behavior that caught the eye.

Criticism from Protocol Experts

While Mary maintained a rigid posture and strictly adhered to protocol when greeting guests, Frederik adopted a more relaxed attitude. He was seen arching his legs, stretching, and unable to keep his feet in one place. María José Verdú, an expert in royal protocol and etiquette, did not hesitate to express her disapproval: "His movements and his poses, as if he were in a pub having beers."

| Instagram, @detdanskekongehus

Repetition of Protocol Errors

This is not Frederik's first slip in matters of etiquette: despite being raised in royalty, the monarch has already been involved in several similar episodes. Royal protocol is a set of rules that regulate the conduct, dress, and security of the royal family, leaving little room for improvisation. While other monarchs are rarely in the news for breaking this code, Frederik of Denmark seems to be a repeat offender in these errors.

In addition to his protocol failures, Frederik has been criticized for his management of free time. Nicknamed "the king of vacations" due to his constant absences and days off without apparent reason, his behavior has already caused controversy on more than one occasion. Before and after his controversy with Genoveva Casanova, the monarch has been in the spotlight for similar reasons.

The Importance of Protocol in Royalty

Royal protocol is essential to maintain the image and respect toward the institution: these rules cover everything from the way of greeting to the appropriate attire for each occasion. Although they may vary slightly between royal houses, the essence is to maintain conduct that reflects dignity and respect. In some countries, for example, bowing to the king is not mandatory, although many do it as a sign of respect.

| Europa Press

Future Expectations for Frederik X of Denmark

The repetition of these behaviors by Frederik raises doubts about his commitment to the norms and traditions of the Danish monarchy. Some expect the monarch to adopt an attitude more in line with his position. However, others believe that a balance between modernity and tradition is necessary in contemporary royal houses.